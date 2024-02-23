English
Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 13:34 IST

Viral Video: Biker Thrown Into The Air Upto 10-Feet High After Head-On Collision With A Car | WATCH

Viral Video: Biker was launched up to ten feet into the air and somersaulted before falling with a loud boom onto the road.

Pritam Saha
Viral Bike Accident
Viral Bike Accident | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Vasai: On Indian roads, there have been horrifyingly regular incidents that leave thousands of people dead. The number of deadly traffic accidents in India is significant, and the primary causes are often old cars, poorly maintained roads, reckless driving, and disobeying the traffic law. As usual, the main vehicle engaged in collisions brought on by speeding and other traffic infractions is a motorcycle. Recently, terrifying footage of a car and motorcycle collision on a highway went viral. A motorcycle rider who tried a risky move on the highway near Vasai and broke traffic restrictions was brutally crushed by an oncoming four-wheeler. It's unclear, though, if the motorcyclist survived the fatal crash. 

A devastating video captured on camera was uploaded to X, the previous Twitter platform. After a head-on collision with a car on February 15, the biker was launched up to ten feet into the air and somersaulted before falling with a loud boom onto the road. He's been fighting for his life. Reports state that no formal complaint has been filed as of yet.

The video got a lot of views and likes when it was posted on the platform, X. User comments poured into the comment box as soon as the terrifying video went viral on the internet. Careless driving is a major contributor to traffic accidents; these are regularly reported, and sometimes the occurrence is captured on camera and shared on social media. A similar incident involving a negligent motorcyclist and a vehicle has been reported.

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 13:34 IST

Viral
