Vasai: On Indian roads, there have been horrifyingly regular incidents that leave thousands of people dead. The number of deadly traffic accidents in India is significant, and the primary causes are often old cars, poorly maintained roads, reckless driving, and disobeying the traffic law. As usual, the main vehicle engaged in collisions brought on by speeding and other traffic infractions is a motorcycle. Recently, terrifying footage of a car and motorcycle collision on a highway went viral. A motorcycle rider who tried a risky move on the highway near Vasai and broke traffic restrictions was brutally crushed by an oncoming four-wheeler. It's unclear, though, if the motorcyclist survived the fatal crash.

A devastating video captured on camera was uploaded to X, the previous Twitter platform. After a head-on collision with a car on February 15, the biker was launched up to ten feet into the air and somersaulted before falling with a loud boom onto the road. He's been fighting for his life. Reports state that no formal complaint has been filed as of yet.

The motorcyclist was thrown into the air upto 10-ft high after a head-on collision with a car, and somersaulted before crashing down with a loud thud onto road on Feb 15 night. He has been battling for life; but NO FIR registered till date. This is #Vasaihttps://t.co/H0wHkdOh5V pic.twitter.com/6UWqLTcj7e — Diwakar Sharma (@DiwakarSharmaa) February 23, 2024

The video got a lot of views and likes when it was posted on the platform, X. User comments poured into the comment box as soon as the terrifying video went viral on the internet. Careless driving is a major contributor to traffic accidents; these are regularly reported, and sometimes the occurrence is captured on camera and shared on social media. A similar incident involving a negligent motorcyclist and a vehicle has been reported.