Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated February 14th, 2024 at 21:54 IST

Viral Video: Bouncers Allegedly Beat Up Men In Ghaziabad's Gaur Society | WATCH

A viral video circulating on social media has revealed a violent clash in Ghaziabad's Gaur Society Uttar Pradesh, watch entire video below

Rishi Shukla
Viral Video From Ghaziabad's Gaur Society, Uttar Pradesh
Viral Video From Ghaziabad's Gaur Society, Uttar Pradesh | Image:X/@HateDetectors
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
A disturbing video has surfaced on social media, shedding light on a violent clash that occurred in Ghaziabad's Gaur Society, Uttar Pradesh. 

In the viral video, bouncers are seen allegedly assaulting some people, using rods and sticks as weapons. The incident, captured on video, has sparked outrage and raised concerns over security measures within residential communities.

Shocking scenes show the bouncers wielding rods and sticks, brutally assaulting the individual, however the motive behind this criminal act is not clear. The matter needs further investigation by the local authorities.

Watch Viral Video:

Viral video raises questions regarding the accountability of security personnel and the adequacy of measures to ensure resident's safety in modern gated societies.

Published February 14th, 2024 at 21:54 IST

Viral
