A disturbing video has surfaced on social media, shedding light on a violent clash that occurred in Ghaziabad's Gaur Society, Uttar Pradesh.

In the viral video, bouncers are seen allegedly assaulting some people, using rods and sticks as weapons. The incident, captured on video, has sparked outrage and raised concerns over security measures within residential communities.

Shocking scenes show the bouncers wielding rods and sticks, brutally assaulting the individual, however the motive behind this criminal act is not clear. The matter needs further investigation by the local authorities.

Watch Viral Video:

Viral video raises questions regarding the accountability of security personnel and the adequacy of measures to ensure resident's safety in modern gated societies.