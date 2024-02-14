Advertisement

A group of young boys hailing from a remote village in Bihar has captured the attention of netizens worldwide with their remarkable achievement.

The viral video shows these boys maneuvering a C-17 prototype aircraft has left viewers in awe, particularly due to the unlikely setting of rural Bihar.

The captivating footage originates from a rural area in Bihar, where access to modern technology and exposure to aviation is limited. Despite these challenges, the video captures the efforts of a group of boys who have not only made a C-17 plane model but have also mastered the art of flying it using their own technical skills.

Their ability to construct and fly a C-17 prototype aircraft not only showcases their technical expertise but also shows the importance of access to education and resources in nurturing talent.

Watch Viral Video:

Video is from Bihar (rural area) in present time where people are not even aware of Aviation & Planes in so many villages, these guys are making RC Plane Models & Flying them by their own tech🔥💙🇮🇳🛩️



C-17 of @IAF_MCC

Kudos & Respect to them!🛐



©- thercexperimentaa/Insta pic.twitter.com/iDyPt1zNWh — Chauhan (@Platypus__10) February 13, 2024

Some comments have also highlighted the importance of providing opportunities and support to individuals with similar potential, regardless of their background or location.

The video has sparked discussions around the need for investment in education and infrastructure to nurture talent and innovation across all communities.

