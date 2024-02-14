Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 14th, 2024 at 17:25 IST

Viral Video: Boys From Remote Village Of Bihar Flies C-17 Prototype, Netizens Amazed | WATCH

Viral video of young boys from Bihar maneuvering a C-17 prototype aircraft has left viewers amazed, watch entire video

Rishi Shukla
Viral video, Bihar where boys made C-17 plane prototype
Viral video, Bihar where boys made C-17 plane prototype | Image:X/@Platypus__10
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

A group of young boys hailing from a remote village in Bihar has captured the attention of netizens worldwide with their remarkable achievement. 

The viral video shows these boys maneuvering a C-17 prototype aircraft has left viewers in awe, particularly due to the unlikely setting of rural Bihar.

Advertisement

The captivating footage originates from a rural area in Bihar, where access to modern technology and exposure to aviation is limited. Despite these challenges, the video captures the efforts of a group of boys who have not only made a C-17 plane model but have also mastered the art of flying it using their own technical skills.

Their ability to construct and fly a C-17 prototype aircraft not only showcases their technical expertise but also shows the importance of access to education and resources in nurturing talent. 

Advertisement

Watch Viral Video:

Some comments have also highlighted the importance of providing opportunities and support to individuals with similar potential, regardless of their background or location.

The video has sparked discussions around the need for investment in education and infrastructure to nurture talent and innovation across all communities.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published February 14th, 2024 at 17:25 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka's Jung Audio

2 hours ago
Malaika Arora , Farah Khan, Rithvik Dhanjani

Farah Enjoys Yakhni Pulao

3 hours ago
Actress Nayanthara

Nayanthara Slays In White

3 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Valentine's Day

4 hours ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Dance Reel

4 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Visits Jackky

4 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon's Viral Video

4 hours ago
Saii Manjrekar

Saiee Gives Fashion Goals

4 hours ago
World News Today

World News in 60 Secs

7 hours ago
The Debate

Mamata Banerjee

17 hours ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Flaunts Style

19 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor-Ananya Panday

Janhvi-Ananya Spotted

19 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Flaunts Style

19 hours ago
SK21

Sai Movie Teaser Is Out

19 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Snapped

19 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Quirky Workout

19 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi At An Event

19 hours ago
Kanika Kapoor

Kanika Poses For Paps

19 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Nagaland Lottery THURSDAY Result Today OUT- Check

    Info8 minutes ago

  2. Dhanush Shares New Poster From 3rd Directorial On Valentine's Day

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  3. India's Indigenous Tank Engine Drive Gains Momentum Amidst German Hurdle

    Defence23 minutes ago

  4. Assam CM Calls For Unique Assam Model After 4 Congress MLAs Join BJP

    Lok Sabha Elections25 minutes ago

  5. UAE में पहले हिंदू मंदिर के उद्घाटन समारोह में पहुंचे अक्षय कुमार

    26 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement