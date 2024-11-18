sb.scorecardresearch
  • Viral Video: Brazil Welcomes PM Modi with Vedic Chants Ahead of G20 Summit

Published 11:05 IST, November 18th 2024

Viral Video: Brazil Welcomes PM Modi with Vedic Chants Ahead of G20 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed by Brazilian Vedic scholars chanting Sanskrit mantras upon his arrival in Brazil for the G20 summit on Monday.

Reported by: Asian News International
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed by Brazilian Vedic scholars chanting Sanskrit mantras upon his arrival in Brazil for the G20 summit on Monday. | Image: ANI
10:43 IST, November 18th 2024

