Published 11:05 IST, November 18th 2024
Viral Video: Brazil Welcomes PM Modi with Vedic Chants Ahead of G20 Summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed by Brazilian Vedic scholars chanting Sanskrit mantras upon his arrival in Brazil for the G20 summit on Monday.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Asian News International
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed by Brazilian Vedic scholars chanting Sanskrit mantras upon his arrival in Brazil for the G20 summit on Monday. | Image: ANI
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
10:43 IST, November 18th 2024