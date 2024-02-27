Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 27th, 2024 at 13:11 IST

Viral Video: Brother and Sister Recreated Dance Moves From 15 Years Back, Internet Adores

A wholesome video of brother and sister recreating the dance which they used to do in childhood is getting viral on Instagram.

Garvit Parashar
Brother and Sister Recreated Dance Moves From 15 Years Back
Brother and Sister Recreated Dance Moves From 15 Years Back | Image:Instagram: shreyasavlachoreography
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Remember the FRIENDS episode of New Year’s Eve when they danced on “the routine,” a performance that they used to do in the 8th grade? It was wholesome, wasn't it? And just like this, a video has surfaced on the internet in which a duo of brothers and sisters performed a dance at a wedding function. This is the same dance that they used to do in their childhood, years ago. 

The current video was collaged with the old video, and the steps were absolutely the same. The song on which the duo performed was “Ab Toh Forever” from the Bollywood movie “Ta Ra Rum Pum.” The trending video was posted on Instagram by Shreya Savla, a Mumbai dancer, and she wrote, “15 years later, and they are still the same,” and she also mentioned the brother and sister in the caption. 


The viral video starts with both of them starting the dance from standing on the corners, and it was merged with the old video of them dancing 15 years ago. All the dance moves were similar in these videos. 

The viral video has 38 lakh views and 3 lakh likes. The users of Instagram reacted with their comments in the replies. One user wrote, “The hard part is to know that this song is 15 yrs old now. Feels like it was released yesterday.” Another one wrote, “How lovely of your family members to help with your reminiscence on this event.”

 

Advertisement

Published February 27th, 2024 at 13:11 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

RepublicVsShahjahan

Mamata's excuses exposed

14 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

ST grooves to Jamal Kudu

15 hours ago
England fan plays Bollywood tunes

ENG fan goes Bollywood

19 hours ago
Actress Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree's Red Saree

21 hours ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Snapped In Mumbai

21 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Yellow

21 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In Black Outfit

21 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Dons Casual

21 hours ago
Bharti Singh

Bharti Stuns In Red Skirt

21 hours ago
Siddharth Bodke gets engaged to Marathi TV Actress Titeeksha Tawde

Siddharth Gets Engaged

21 hours ago
Dia Mirza

Dia's OOTD

21 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Wedding

Jackky-Rakul Wedding

21 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dons Ethnic

21 hours ago
Bobby Deol

Bobby Steps Out In Style

21 hours ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina's Trendy Look

21 hours ago
Sofia Vergara

Sofia At SAG Awards 2024

21 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Goes Biking

2 days ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's B'day With Paps

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. PM Reveals Names of 4 Indian Astronauts Picked For Gaganyaan Mission

    Science11 minutes ago

  2. Is Brown Rice A Healthy Substitute Of White Rice? Let's Find Out

    Lifestyle11 minutes ago

  3. Puma forecasts challenges amid currency pressure

    Business News12 minutes ago

  4. Siddaramaiah Thanks Somasekhar; RLD MLAs Vote for BJP's Sanjay Seth

    Lok Sabha Elections13 minutes ago

  5. PM Modi Announces Names Of Astronauts Of Gaganyaan Mission

    Videos14 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo