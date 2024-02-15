English
Updated February 15th, 2024 at 14:34 IST

Viral Video: Bus Driver Greets Elephant As ‘Anna’ In Heartwarming Encounter

Bus driver warmly greets elephant as 'Anna' in heartwarming encounter, winning internet with 'Bye Anna, tata bye'

Garvit Parashar
Bus Driver Greets Elephant As ‘Anna’
Bus Driver Greets Elephant As ‘Anna’ | Image:X: @supriyasahuias
  • 2 min read
Humans and their connection with animals is one of the most natural bonds in nature and in India, people take this thing to a next level. And one another video of man animal bond has been shared by an IFS on X (formerly Twitter). The thing which gained the attraction when the bus driver said, “Tata Anna (Big Brother), Bye” to the elephant.

In this viral video, an elephant comes in front of a bus and the driver ensures the safety of its passengers with his cool mind. The IFS introduced the bus driver as ‘Mr Cool’. Elephants which are said to have the most active brains are always seen as the friends of humans and as we worship lord Ganesh, elephants are more respected to us.

The IFS Officer Supriya Sahu wrote, “A day at Karapallam Check post near Tamil Nadu Karnataka border in Punjanur Range of BRT Tiger Reserve. You can't miss 'Mr Cool' the  Bus driver who reassures  passengers and drives on with a bye to the elephant calling him Anna ( Big Brother) #elephants #corxistence Video P C Moorthy.”

The situation occurs on the Karapallam Check post near Tamil Nadu Karnataka border in Punjanur Range of BRT Tiger Reserve, where a bus is passing from the post and an elephant appears on the road from the left side. Well we have seen elephants destroying things when they are furious. But our Mr Cool handled it with patience.

And after all this when the animal was passing the bus driver thanked him and said, “Bye Anna tata bye,” by which the driver won the internet. 
 

Published February 15th, 2024 at 14:34 IST

