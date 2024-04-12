Updated April 11th, 2024 at 23:57 IST
Viral Video Captures Bike-Borne Miscreant Snatching Gold Chain From Woman in Uttar Pradesh's Noida
In a brazen act of snatching in Delhi-NCR caught on camera, a miscreant riding a high-speed sports bike snatched a gold chain from a woman in Noida.
Noida: Another brazen act of snatching in Delhi NCR caught on camera, wherein a miscreant riding a high-speed sports bike snatched a gold chain from a woman in Noida, while she was walking on the street. The video of the entire incident went viral on social media, recalling the similar incident that took place in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram a few weeks ago, wherein a bike borne snatcher snatched two gold chains from a woman, who was shooting a video for her social media reels. The incident of chain-snatching was captured on camera, which also went viral. Meanwhile, after the incident in Noida which reportedly took place on April 10, a case was filed by the Noida police on the complaint of the victim and search for the accused was initiated.
According to police sources, the incident occurred in Sector-50, a posh area of Noida. It is being said that a woman from the society was walking along with her husband. Meanwhile, the accused riding the bike fled away by pulling the chain around the woman’s neck.
The incident of chain snatching was captured on the CCTV camera installed near the spot.
In the CCTV footage, it can be seen that the woman is walking along with her husband. As she kept walking ahead, the snatcher riding the bike suddenly pulled her chain and fled away from there before the woman could understand the scenario.
The police of Kotwali 49 have registered a case in the matter and initiated a search operation to nab the accused.
Published April 11th, 2024 at 18:12 IST
