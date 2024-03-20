×

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 16:53 IST

Noida Viral Video: Car Towed Away With Elderly Couple Inside, Case Registered

Elderly couple towed in car from no parking zone sparks outrage; Noida Traffic Police faces backlash, case registered against those who operating the van.

Reported by: Garvit Parashar
Outrage as Elderly Couple Toweled Away in Car, Sparks Public Outrage
Outrage as Elderly Couple Toweled Away in Car, Sparks Public Outrage | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
A weird case of car towing from illegal parking has gone viral. The video is from Noida Sector 50, and the contractors who were there to perform the duty went too far to complete the work because the car also has two senior citizens sitting in it. This viral video has spread on all social media platforms. 

In this video, the elderly couple can be seen sitting in the car while the car is being towed by the towing crane. According to the rules and regulations of car parking, if the individuals are sitting inside the car and the car is parked in no parking area, then the car cannot be towed. 

When the public started outrage over this, the Noida Traffic Police issued a clarification and shifted this to the Noida Development Authority (NDA) for the parking enforcement activities in the area. The Noida Police registered a case against those who were operating the vehicle. 

Published March 20th, 2024 at 15:45 IST

Viral

