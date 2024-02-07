A shocking video of two Telangana policewomen dragging a protesting student by her hair has emerged online and is being widely circulated | Image: X/@RaoKavitha

Hyderabad: A shocking video of two female cops from Telangana Police on a two-wheeler dragging a woman by her hair has emerged online. As per reports, the woman being dragged in the widely circulated video is an Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) student. The incident was reported under Rajender Nagar police station.

According to Rajender Nagar police, the students were protesting against the state government's recent decision to allocate land belonging to Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) for the construction of the new High Court complex. As per reports, when police reached the spot and tried to disperse the protesting students, a female student tried to run. Meanwhile two policewomen, while trying to grab her hand, grabbed her hair intentionally.

Cyberabad Police said, “A video of improper action by certain police personnel has come to the notice of Cyberabad Police. A detailed enquiry is being conducted to take appropriate action in the matter.”

BRS, BJP Demand Probe

Soon after the video went viral, the Bharat Rahstra Samiti (BRS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanded action against the guilty.

“The recent incident involving Telangana police is deeply concerning and absolutely unacceptable,” posted K Kavitha, leader of BRS and daughter of former Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao, on X.

“Dragging a peaceful student protester and unleashing abrasive behaviour on the protestor raises serious questions about the need for such aggressive tactics by the police. This arrogant behavior demands an unconditional apology from the Telangana Police,” she added, urging the Human Rights Commission “to take swift and strict action against those involved”.

Questioning Rahul Gandhi over Congress’ behaviour towards students and women, BJP state vice-president of Andhra Pradesh, Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, took to his X handle and wrote, “I demand strict action against the culprits and request Ministry of Women & Child Development to interfere.” He also tagged Union minister Smriti Irani in his post, where he shared the video of the indecent act of Telangana police.

