Viral Video Claims ‘Kanwariyas’ Vandalising SUV With ‘Police’ Written On It In Ghaziabad
A group of ‘kanwariyas’ allegedly vandalised a police vehicle in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad after the alleged vehicle touched one of the kanwariyas on the road.
Purported video shows police vehicle being vandalised by Kanwariyas in Ghaziabad | Image: X/ screen grab
