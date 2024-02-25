Advertisement

A viral video goes popular on social media X, shows a comparative video of Tiger population worldwide. The video compares the population through an animated video.

Viral video compares the Tiger population among the 12 popular countries. Video starts with Laos which has a small population of 2 Tigers, followed by Vietnam which has 5 Tigers, Myanmar stand next with 22 Tigers, china has 55 Tigers according to this video.

Advertisement

In the next section of viral video Bhutan stand with 103 Tigers, Bangladesh shows 106 Tigers in the country, Malaysia has 150 Tigers, Thailand has 189 Tigers as per the video, Nepal has 355 Tigers in the country.

According to the video, Indonesia ranks third position and has 450 Tigers, Russia stands second position with 520 Tigers and finally the video ends with India which has a massive 3,167 Tigers, this number is shocking when compare to other countries in the video.

Advertisement

Watch Viral Video:

Tiger Population comparison by country



📹 DeftData

pic.twitter.com/pjBKnZYgdn — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) February 25, 2024

India's massive tiger population can be attributed to the country's substantial conservation efforts and the implementation of the ‘Save Tiger Initiative’.

The initiative aims to protect and preserve the Tigers in the country, save Tiger program also stops illegal trading of tiger body parts such as nails, skin, tooth etc.

Advertisement

Viral video post however is flooded with mixed comments with shock and disbelief. One comment says, ‘The population is so small', the other comment says,'2000 to 5000 tigers in Texas', another comment says, ‘Deputy King of the Jungle'. Viral video has 624.3K views and counting.

screengrab of comment section