Updated February 19th, 2024 at 20:17 IST

Viral Video: Couple's Argument Turned Into Gutter Fight, Netizens Call It 'Scripted' | WATCH

A viral video showing a heated argument between a couple that escalated into a physical fight has sparked intense debate online, watch entire video

Rishi Shukla
Viral Video: Couple's Argument Turned Into Gutter Fight, Netizens Call It 'Scripted' | WATCH
Image:X/Viral
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
A viral video showing a heated argument between a couple that escalated into a physical fight has sparked intense debate online. 

While some viewers were shocked by the apparent violence, others quickly called the entire episode as staged and scripted.

In the viral video couple can be seen having an argument which soon turned into an ugly fight, the couple then dragged each other into a filthy water pond nearby. 

The video, has gathered a staggering 239.3K views on X platform, captures a couple engaged in a heated exchange in what appears to be a public setting. 

As emotions escalate, the argument escalates into a physical confrontation, drawing the attention of netizens.

Watch Video:

Upon viewing the entire video, reactions among netizens have been varied and polarized. While some expressed concern over the apparent violence, others were quick to cast doubt on the authenticity of the video, suggesting that it was orchestrated for views and attention.

As viewers continue to speculate and share their interpretations, one can't help but laugh at the viral video of couple fighting with each other in the most bizarre way possible.

 

Published February 19th, 2024 at 20:17 IST

Viral
