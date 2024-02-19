Updated February 19th, 2024 at 20:17 IST
Viral Video: Couple's Argument Turned Into Gutter Fight, Netizens Call It 'Scripted' | WATCH
A viral video showing a heated argument between a couple that escalated into a physical fight has sparked intense debate online, watch entire video
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
A viral video showing a heated argument between a couple that escalated into a physical fight has sparked intense debate online.
While some viewers were shocked by the apparent violence, others quickly called the entire episode as staged and scripted.
Advertisement
In the viral video couple can be seen having an argument which soon turned into an ugly fight, the couple then dragged each other into a filthy water pond nearby.
The video, has gathered a staggering 239.3K views on X platform, captures a couple engaged in a heated exchange in what appears to be a public setting.
Advertisement
As emotions escalate, the argument escalates into a physical confrontation, drawing the attention of netizens.
Watch Video:
Advertisement
Upon viewing the entire video, reactions among netizens have been varied and polarized. While some expressed concern over the apparent violence, others were quick to cast doubt on the authenticity of the video, suggesting that it was orchestrated for views and attention.
Advertisement
As viewers continue to speculate and share their interpretations, one can't help but laugh at the viral video of couple fighting with each other in the most bizarre way possible.
Advertisement
Published February 19th, 2024 at 20:17 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Navalny's Wife Vows to Continue Late Husband's WorkWorld19 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.