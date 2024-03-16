Advertisement

In a ‘heart wrenching’ moment, a woman finds eight cockroaches in her dosa that she ordered at Delhi's popular Madras Coffee House, located at the connaught place. The woman went to the cafe with her friend and ordered the authentic plain dosa, but they spotted black spots in the dosa. After looking closely, they found out that black spots are actually cockroaches, and it's not one she found 8 cockroaches. Ishani later filed a complaint against the restaurant, as she said in her social media post.



Ishani posted this whole scenario on her Instagram account, and before her friend could record the whole thing, a staff member came and took away the plate.



In the caption of her Instagram post, she wrote a detailed overview of all of this. She said, “Something terrible happened on March 7, 2024. This is not a heart wrenching truth, rather a gut-wrenching one.

At around 1 PM yesterday, me and my friend @ishaniparki were in themadrascoffeehouse at Connaught Place. We ordered two dosa’s and soon after a few bites I saw something odd and picked it up from my meal. It was a cockroach. And soon there were EIGHT COCKROACHES, in ONE DOSA. It breaks my heart to recall what has happened.”



The people in the comments tagged the Instagram handles of FSSAI.



“I filed a complaint at the local police station in CP. I am also sharing all the details to all the concerned authorities for food sanitation & hygiene, & here as evidence. I am writing because I need to reach out to people as I am angered and disappointed in the authorities. I am not going to stay silent until an action has been taken. When asked for licenses by the police, he did not have any to show.



I do not understand how on a busy Thursday with 30 customers walking in every hour can a restaurant so reputed be so careless. Their kitchen was no apple to the eye. It stinked, half of it had no roof. I was disgusted by what I had seen and I will not settle for this. I have all rights to safety, even food safety,” she added.



Ishani, as a vegetarian, looked frustrated by this thing. She said, “A vegetarian restaurant whose owners are vegetarians, constantly told me that they would compensate me so that I stop making the video. Finally I did say there was one way they could compensate. If being a vegetarian, they could sit in front of me and eat 8 cockroaches, I would not make the complaint. And here I am, so you know how that went.”

