Viral News: A disturbing CCTV footage is going viral on social media. It shows a scooter rider hitting a divider and dying on the spot.

The viral video shared by @lavelybakshi on social media platfrom X, comes with a caption that says, ‘A sub-inspector of Delhi Police died in a road accident in Delhi's Pragati Maidan tunnel, the sub-inspector's name was Pavithran NK who was posted in the crime team of East District At the time of the accident, he was going on his scooter through this tunnel towards his home IP Extension, during which his scooter met with an accident, in which he died tragically. CCTV footage of the accident has also surfaced in which SI Pavithran NK is seen falling on the road, Delhi Police’.

The rider shown in the viral video is a Delhi police sub-inspector Pavithran NK, who was going back to his home when his scooter hits the divider near Pragati maidan tunnel.

Watch Viral Accident Video Here:

देखिए दुखद घटना: दिल्ली के प्रगति मैदान टनल मे दिल्ली पुलिस के सब इंस्पेक्टर की सड़क हादसे में मौत हो गई, सब इंस्पेक्टर का नाम पविथरन Nk था जो ईस्ट डिस्ट्रिक्ट की क्राइम टीम में तैनात थे

हादसे के वक्त वो अपनी स्कूटी पर इस टनल से होकर अपने घर IP एक्सटेंशनप की तरफ जा रहे थे उसी… pic.twitter.com/mVANgZqQUZ — Lavely Bakshi (@lavelybakshi)

The impact of the scooty hitting the divider was so intense that the rider shattered on the road and died immediately as CCTV footage of the accident shows.

The CCTV footage in which SI Pavithran NK is seen falling on the road is now going viral on social media.

As per a reports, Pavitharan lost balance, and his scooty hit a divider. Pavithran was rushed to Lady Harding Hospital, where he was declared dead.