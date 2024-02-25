Advertisement

The food trends of different fusions are going viral, and people are creating things that are unimaginable. From idli ice cream to chicken tikka cupcakes, whenever we think we have seen everything, some shops drop a new exquisite dish onto the table. Pav bhaji is one of the most popular street food dishes: a plate with two paav, with bhaji topped with a slice of butter and a side of onion. But a new fusion has taken place in Delhi Mall, in which a shop has used croissant buns with Bombay-style pav bhaji.



In this viral video, the vlogger breaks the croissant bun into two pieces and tops it with a spoonful of bhaji garnished with chopped onion and dry garlic. The vlogger refers to the dish as "a flavour bomb."



The vlogger wrote the address of the shop in the caption, “When the pav bhaji is French 🥐 inspired 😃 and the pao is the real hero 😍 What do you think about this flaky, puffy version? The bhaji was quite decent as well with all those condiments 🙌



What? Croissant 🥐 Pao Bhaji

Where? Pot Pot, DLF Avenue Saket, New Delhi

Price? INR 585”



This unique combination is priced at ₹585 and is available at a restaurant in DLF Avenue, Saket, New Delhi. The Instagram reel has garnered 546K views. Opinions in the comments were split, with some supporting the pairing and others finding it too unconventional. Here are some of the comments from the video.