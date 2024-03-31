Advertisement

For many, the mere mention of cream rolls evokes cherished memories of childhood indulgence. These crispy, flaky pastries, topped with whipped cream, have remained a beloved treat through generations. Recently, a food vlogger reignited our nostalgia by sharing the mesmerizing process of crafting these delectable delights.

In a viral video, the journey of dough turning into a cream roll unfolds before our eyes. Expert hands in a bustling food factory make a mixture of flour and oil, transforming it into a dough. With precision, the dough is shaped, sliced, and lovingly twisted onto iron rods before embarking on a journey through the oven.

The worker then takes these crunchy rolls out and, on the other side, starts the preparation of filling cream. The cream is whisked, and then a cone is filled with these crunchy golden rolls. These rolls are now ready to be served.

Watch the Video:

People in the comments section added their reactions to it. One user said, "Mein toh abhi bhi khati hun (I still eat them)." Another user said, “Bachpan ki baat karte ho bhai, hum to abhi bhi khate hai.”

A third one said, “desi croissant.”