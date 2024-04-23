Advertisement

Viral News: A video has surfaced on social media showing a JCB driver taking nap in the middle of the road.

The viral video shared on social media platform X by @gharkekalesh, come with an interesting caption that says, ‘Eat 5 Star and Do nothing Kinda kalesh, JCB driver sleeping in the middle of busy road’.

The viral video post takes a witty jibe on the JCB driver's cool attitude, who doesn't care about the traffic jam he is causing on a busy road.

The JCB driver gives a smiling look at the camera when people ask him to move the vehicle away from the middle of the road.

Watch Viral JCB Driver Video Here:

Eat 5 Star and Do nothing Kinda kalesh, JCB driver sleeping in the middle of busy road pic.twitter.com/E1qlWEdLfX — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh)

The video of this careless JCB driver is now going viral on social media with over 963.8K Views so far.

The netizens on the other hand are surprised and sharing their thoughts in the comment section below. One user wrote, ‘Why is he looking so high Duniya jaaye bhaad me, hum apni moz masti me’.

Another viewer wrote, ‘Let this poor thing sleep’. One more user wrote, ‘JCB & RCB are same ! both destory’.

screengrab of comment section

The JCB driver's video is now going viral with people taking interest in driver's lazy attitude saying, ‘India is not for beginners’.

