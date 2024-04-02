Advertisement

Chennai: A shocking video circulating on social media captured the chaotic scene of two foreign nationals, heavily intoxicated, wreaking havoc on the streets of Royapettah junction in Chennai. In the footage posted on social media platform X, the inebriated individuals, one of whom stripped down to just shorts, were seen biting unsuspecting pedestrians and causing disturbance amidst traffic. Despite attempts by bystanders to restrain them, the situation escalated as the drunk men persisted in their unruly behavior, prompting a call to the police. Responding swiftly, law enforcement officers were forced to physically intervene, struggling to subdue the aggressive duo.

Watch the drunk foreigner attempting to bite people

This happened in Chennai..

A foreign National reportedly in an inebriated state, running around trying to bite commuters.. pic.twitter.com/wT2Y5B0HIy — Pramod Madhav (@PramodMadhav6) April 2, 2024

The identity of the foreign nationals involved is yet to be confirmed, leaving authorities to grapple with the aftermath of the bizarre incident.

Netizens liken behavior to zombie-like antics

Netizens took to social media to express a mix of shock and amusement, with some likening the behavior to "zombie-like" antics and others humorously attributing it to a struggle with spicy Indian cuisine.

More details of the story are awaited…