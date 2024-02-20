English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 20th, 2024 at 14:36 IST

Viral Video: ‘FanTea-tastic’ Jugaad Of Boys For Buying Tea, Netizens Reacted

Viral video shows friends' creative jugaad to buy tea with ATM receipts, sparking laughter and debate online over feasibility.

Garvit Parashar
Jugaad Of Boys For Buying Tea, Netizens Reacted
Jugaad Of Boys For Buying Tea, Netizens Reacted | Image:X: @nickhunterr
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Tea in India is the OG energy drink, and 90% of the country never steps out of the house without having it. We have seen multiple times about the craze for tea, and now a viral video has gained traction on social media. In this video, two guys show to what extent they can go for a cup of tea. 

The jugaad works everywhere; it is the Indian way of doing things. In this video, two individuals were also seen doing a jugaad, or sitting down to have tea. Well, what if you are short on cash and want to have tea with your friend? This video has a solution for this. These boys went to an ATM and started collecting receipts after transactions. Soon they got enough receipts, went to a junk shop, and sold all the stack for 20 rupees. And finally, after all this, they purchased two cups of chai from a shop and enjoyed it. This video gets 6 lakh videos on X (formerly Twitter). 

Advertisement

X user @nickhunterr shared this video with a caption that says, “Ye technique india se bahar nahi jaani chahiye . 😭.”

While some of the users are on a laughing streak in the comments, one user explained that it is not possible. He wrote, “While the video possesses commendable humor, its underlying premise is rather ludicrous. Initially, five transactions/enquiries are complimentary at ATMs, contingent upon factors such as same bank, other bank, metro, or non-metro locations. Following this quota, a flat fee of 20-25 rupees is incurred per transaction/withdrawal. Considering the paper's scenario, they presumably swiped the card around 80-100 times. Simple arithmetic indicates that at 100 transactions, the accumulated ATM charges would amount to 2000 rupees. Thus, the meager gain of 20 rupees pales in comparison to the hefty expense of 2000 rupees in ATM charges. Such oversight borders on idiocy. Non-financial txn is also chargeable  min 8 rs depend on bank.” 

Advertisement

Published February 20th, 2024 at 14:36 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Media assaulted

14 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Works Out In Gym

15 hours ago
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Exit

15 hours ago
Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal In Gym Session

15 hours ago
Esha Deol

Esha Exits Airport

15 hours ago
BhumI Pednekar

Bhumi In Co-ord Set

15 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri's Stylish Look

15 hours ago
Diya-Dalan Wedding

Diya-Dalan Wedding Day

15 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Sonam-Anand Turn Heads

15 hours ago
Actor Suriya

Suriya's Day Out With Son

16 hours ago
Suresh Raina's son Rio batting in nets

Raina's son bats in nets

16 hours ago
Esha Deol

Esha's Trendy Look

21 hours ago
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita In Cream Saree

21 hours ago
Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Snapped

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika t BAFTA Award

21 hours ago
Fans Cheer For Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh's Fans Cheer

21 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini Stuns In Kurta

a day ago
World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Do You Know These Pros And Cons Of Scrubbing Your Face?

    Lifestyle8 minutes ago

  2. All 8 Ballots Have Votes Cast in Favour of AAP, SC on C'garh Mayor Poll

    India News9 minutes ago

  3. F1 Testing 2024: Full Schedule, Live Streaming For Formula 1 Pre-Season

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  4. Newly retired Tiwary calls for greater emphasises on Ranji Trophy

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  5. UP Board Exams 2024 from Feb 22 for over 55 lakh students

    Education13 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo