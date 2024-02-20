Viral Video: ‘FanTea-tastic’ Jugaad Of Boys For Buying Tea, Netizens Reacted

Advertisement

Tea in India is the OG energy drink, and 90% of the country never steps out of the house without having it. We have seen multiple times about the craze for tea, and now a viral video has gained traction on social media. In this video, two guys show to what extent they can go for a cup of tea.

The jugaad works everywhere; it is the Indian way of doing things. In this video, two individuals were also seen doing a jugaad, or sitting down to have tea. Well, what if you are short on cash and want to have tea with your friend? This video has a solution for this. These boys went to an ATM and started collecting receipts after transactions. Soon they got enough receipts, went to a junk shop, and sold all the stack for 20 rupees. And finally, after all this, they purchased two cups of chai from a shop and enjoyed it. This video gets 6 lakh videos on X (formerly Twitter).

X user @nickhunterr shared this video with a caption that says, “Ye technique india se bahar nahi jaani chahiye . 😭.”

Ye technique india se bahar nahi jaani chahiye . 😭 pic.twitter.com/tqREmxj6Bq — Hunटरर ♂ (@nickhunterr) February 17, 2024

While some of the users are on a laughing streak in the comments, one user explained that it is not possible. He wrote, “While the video possesses commendable humor, its underlying premise is rather ludicrous. Initially, five transactions/enquiries are complimentary at ATMs, contingent upon factors such as same bank, other bank, metro, or non-metro locations. Following this quota, a flat fee of 20-25 rupees is incurred per transaction/withdrawal. Considering the paper's scenario, they presumably swiped the card around 80-100 times. Simple arithmetic indicates that at 100 transactions, the accumulated ATM charges would amount to 2000 rupees. Thus, the meager gain of 20 rupees pales in comparison to the hefty expense of 2000 rupees in ATM charges. Such oversight borders on idiocy. Non-financial txn is also chargeable min 8 rs depend on bank.”