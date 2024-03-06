×

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 10:59 IST

Viral Video: Fight Breaks Out Between Customer And Tea Seller For Not Paying The Bill, X User Reacts

Viral video of tea shop owner and customer fight over unpaid bill ignites humorous social media reactions in India.

Reported by: Garvit Parashar
Tea Shop Owner Fights With Customer For Not Paying The Bill
Tea Shop Owner Fights With Customer For Not Paying The Bill | Image:X: gharkekalesh
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read

Nowadays, listening to news related to people fighting is very common, but the reasons are becoming hilarious. Social media is full of things like this; who can forget the legendary fight of Baghpat, which became popular and used by hundreds of people in memes?

A new incident in this series has been added where a tea shop owner indulged in a fight with a customer. This viral video was shared by an X handle named @Arhantt_pvt. The reason for this fight was revealed to be that the customer has refused to pay the tea bill. 

Further, the post was again shared by a handle named @gharkekalesh, with a caption that reads, "Kalesh, b/w a Tea-Seller and Customer over customer was not paying money after Drinking Tea.”

The viral video has gotten more than 80,000 views and left social media users reacting differently. Most of the users called this fight a common thing in India. The comment section of the video was filled with humorous replies from X users. This is the place where people show their creativity. 

One user wrote, 
“Chai par charcha❌
Chai par haatha paai ✔️” 

A second one wrote, “But why didn't he want to pay? Was the tea bad? Also, was the customer drunk, he looks a bit drunk.”

“Yaar 5 km bike chalakar Chai peene aate he 50 ka petrol Fook kar aur paiso par ladai ho jati he,” a user added. 

Another one said, “This is too common for India these days. People take services and then straight up refuse to pay. Just sad and disgusting at the same time, on so many levels.”
 

Published March 6th, 2024 at 10:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

