A Flipkart customer, Ajay Rajawat, claims to have received a defective iPhone 15 during the e-commerce giant's Republic Day Sale. According to Rajawat, not only did the smartphone come with a counterfeit battery, but the box packaging also appeared to be fake.

Despite raising the issue with Flipkart, the company allegedly refused to replace the device.

Incident Details: Ajay Rajawat took to social media to share his ordeal, posting on X with pictures and a video to support his claims. In his post, Rajawat revealed that he ordered the iPhone 15 on January 13 and received it on January 15.

However, upon inspection, he discovered what he believes to be a fraudulent iPhone with a fake battery. The user expressed his frustration, stating, "Flipkart has committed fraud."

Evidence Presented: To substantiate his claims, Rajawat shared two pictures and a video on the microblogging platform. One image displayed the iPhone screen showing the message, "Unable to determine if your iPhone battery is a genuine Apple part." The accompanying text explained, “This could be because the part is non-genuine or not functioning as expected, or the installation is complete.”

I ordered iPhone 15 from Flipkart on 13th Jan and I got it on 15th Jan but Flipkart has done fraud they have delivered defective iPhone15 and box packaging was also fake. Now they are not replacing

OrderID-OD330202240897143100@flipkartsupport @jagograhakjago @stufflistings pic.twitter.com/dfLEh3FSnk — Ajay Rajawat (@1234ajaysmart) January 18, 2024

Another picture showcased the 'Battery Health & Charging' screen with a message reading, "Unable to verify this iPhone has a genuine Apple battery. Health information not available for this battery."

Flipkart's Response: Despite bringing the issue to Flipkart's attention, Rajawat alleges that the company has refused to replace the defective iPhone 15. The customer expressed his dissatisfaction with the company's handling of the situation, suggesting a lack of accountability on their part.

Social media platforms are buzzing with discussions as users share their thoughts and experiences related to online shopping, questioning the authenticity of products sold during promotional events.

One user says ‘iphone box don't have this kind of seal’, another user says ‘That's not how my iPhone 15 pro max's seal looked like. It just had a paper peel and not the tape covering it. May be it was opened and then tape was applied on the seal to make it look like genuine seal.’

