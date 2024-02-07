English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 21st, 2024 at 18:29 IST

Viral Video: Flipkart User Gets iPhone 15 with 'Fake Battery' on Republic Day Sale | WATCH

A Flipkart customer, Ajay Rajawat, claims to have received a defective iPhone 15 during the e-commerce giant's Republic Day Sale, watch entire video

Rishi Shukla
Flipkart Customer Alleges Fraud, Receives iPhone 15 with 'Fake Battery'
Flipkart Customer Alleges Fraud, Receives iPhone 15 with 'Fake Battery' | Image:X/@1234ajaysmart
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

A Flipkart customer, Ajay Rajawat, claims to have received a defective iPhone 15 during the e-commerce giant's Republic Day Sale. According to Rajawat, not only did the smartphone come with a counterfeit battery, but the box packaging also appeared to be fake. 

Despite raising the issue with Flipkart, the company allegedly refused to replace the device. 

Advertisement

Incident Details: Ajay Rajawat took to social media to share his ordeal, posting on X with pictures and a video to support his claims. In his post, Rajawat revealed that he ordered the iPhone 15 on January 13 and received it on January 15. 

However, upon inspection, he discovered what he believes to be a fraudulent iPhone with a fake battery. The user expressed his frustration, stating, "Flipkart has committed fraud." 

Advertisement

Evidence Presented: To substantiate his claims, Rajawat shared two pictures and a video on the microblogging platform. One image displayed the iPhone screen showing the message, "Unable to determine if your iPhone battery is a genuine Apple part." The accompanying text explained, “This could be because the part is non-genuine or not functioning as expected, or the installation is complete.”

Another picture showcased the 'Battery Health & Charging' screen with a message reading, "Unable to verify this iPhone has a genuine Apple battery. Health information not available for this battery." 

Flipkart's Response: Despite bringing the issue to Flipkart's attention, Rajawat alleges that the company has refused to replace the defective iPhone 15. The customer expressed his dissatisfaction with the company's handling of the situation, suggesting a lack of accountability on their part. 

Advertisement

Social media platforms are buzzing with discussions as users share their thoughts and experiences related to online shopping, questioning the authenticity of products sold during promotional events.

One user says ‘iphone box don't have this kind of seal’, another user says ‘That's not how my iPhone 15 pro max's seal looked like. It just had a paper peel and not the tape covering it. May be it was opened and then tape was applied on the seal to make it look like genuine seal.’ 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published January 21st, 2024 at 18:29 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Viral
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

2 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

6 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

21 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Out at Congress

    India News8 minutes ago

  2. Pakistan to Shut Borders with Iran, Afghanistan During General Elections

    World9 minutes ago

  3. A Guide to Choosing and Opening a Best Savings Account

    Initiatives9 minutes ago

  4. Virat Kohli requests BCCI to be withdrawn from first 2 IND vs ENG Tests

    Sports 14 minutes ago

  5. Hamas proposes 3 stage 135-day truce for freeing hostages

    World21 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement