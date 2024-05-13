Advertisement

A shocking video of animal cruelty is going viral, in which a man is caught by the CCTV camera of the elevator. In this video, a man is repeatedly beating a pet dog with his hand and also with an object in his hand.

The CCTV video is also showing the time stamp, and according to it, this incident took place on May 9, but this clip was posted on social media two days after the incident was recorded. The viral video is from the Orchid Gardens in Sector 54 in Gurugram.

In the footage, it can be seen that the man is a dog walker, as the dog was with him and the rope was in his hands. It is a golden retriever dog. First, the man starts hitting the dog with his hands, and then he starts hitting him with a folding litter scoop on his nose. Then he starts slapping the dog on the head. In between all this, he also traps the dog’s mouth with the folding little scoop and also hits the dog on the head. The dog showed the teeth for aggression but didn’t do anything to retaliate.

Vidit Sharma, a popular animal lover, shared the video on a social media platform with a caption that says, “Disturbing to see animal cruelty on the rise with little attention from mainstream media. Ignoring it only fuels aggression in our furry friends. It's time to speak up and take action. Let's protect both human and animal well-being. #StopAnimalCruelty #dogs.”

Later, he quoted the video tweet with a screenshot of WhatsApp, in which he shared the details of the dog walker.

The social media users shared their views on this and advised others not to leave their pets with others.

"What the hell. Has he been arrested ? Why do pppl employ useless walkers ? For God's sake take your own pet yourself"."

“Poor kid. Every hit just breaks my heart. How cruel.”

"This is the reason I can never trust my pooch with anyone else than me," said another X user.

“If you don't have time to care for an animal, don't own it.”

“Never engage a walker for your pet, if you own one, he/ she is your baby, you need to take care of them, not the maids!”