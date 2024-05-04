Advertisement

The bond between grandparents and their grandchildren is undeniably special, cherished for its warmth, love, and shared moments. Recently, social media was set abuzz by a heartwarming video capturing a beautiful interaction between a grandfather and his granddaughter.

An Instagram user, Minahil, captured this precious moment and shared it with the world. In the short clip, we witness the endearing exchange between Minahil and her grandfather as he attempts to navigate the intricacies of smartphone photography.

Advertisement

In the video, Minahil requests her grandfather to take her picture using a smartphone. It becomes evident that the elderly gentleman is not entirely familiar with the workings of modern technology, as he innocently inquires about how to capture the photograph.

Watch the viral video:

The viral video has got 13 lakh views and hundreds of comments from the users. It was shared with the caption that says, "I suppose I love this life," Minahil captioned the post, encapsulating the essence of the heartwarming scene.”

With gentle guidance from Minahil, the grandfather gradually grasps the process, demonstrating a willingness to learn and participate in his granddaughter's world. As he endeavors to capture the perfect shot, he imparts words of wisdom, advising Minahil on how to interact with the flowers delicately.

However, the grandfather's innocent confusion adds a touch of humor to the moment. Upon noticing his own face on the screen, he questions why it is visible, prompting a light-hearted exchange between him and Minahil. With her quick thinking, Minahil switches the camera to the rear view, enabling her grandfather to successfully take the desired photograph.

Advertisement

People’s reactions in the comment:

One of the users said, “dada ka apne grandchildren k sath rishta or dosti hi kuch or hoti hai.”

Advertisement

“One of the best video on internet😍🥺yaad aa gayi Dada daadi ki bahut pyar mila h un log se Allah unhe jannah me jagah de.”

“This is wholesome You’ve won in life girl.”

Advertisement

“I could never gather the courage to ask my dadu for our picture together and today he’s not here with me and I truly regret it how i could’ve just asked him for one last time ‘dadu can we click a picture together?’ I really miss him.”