A viral video is making the rounds on the internet in which an elderly woman is making watermelon juice without the use of any electrical appliances. And this unconventional method in modern times has become a topic of debate among internet users. People in the comment section start debating whether it's a nice idea or just a waste of time.



The video starts with an elderly woman seated in a field with a big watermelon. At first, with the help of a knife, she slices one end of the fruit. Then she takes a whisk and starts smashing it on the fruit; soon the whisk finds a place, and then she starts mashing the fruit from its inside. Soon the mashed fruits reached a pulp-like consistency, and then she transferred them to an earthen pot. She also uses a spoon to take out all the remaining fruit and empty the whole shell in that pot.



After that, she attached a plastic tap to the empty fruit shell and tightened it with the help of a plastic nut from the inside. Later, she put a strainer on top of it and put the whole pulp through that strainer into the shell of the fruit, adding sugar and ice cubes and giving it a mix.



Moreover, after this, instead of serving the juice in a glass or cup, she uses the piece of watermelon that she initially cut to mash the fruit. The whole process of making this juice was natural and offered a resourceful twist to the traditional method of making juice.



The viral video has garnered over 2 crore views and has more than 6 lakh likes. And people in the comment section couldn’t hold themselves from expressing their feelings.



One user said, “Genius Amma.” Another one said, “Grandma is living her life in her own style… awesome grandma.. I feel to experiment it.”



A third one wrote, “Waste of time. Cut it and eat it.” Where a comment read, “Going to use this idea in every birthday party.”



Another user said, “why to add sugar to a natural fruit.”