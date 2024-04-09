×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 12:11 IST

Viral Video: Grandma Making Watermelon Juice Without Appliances, Internet Is Divided On The Method

The video has garnered more than 2.5 crore views on Instagram, and people in the comment box are fighting over the unconventional method of juice making.

Reported by: Garvit Parashar
Grandma Making Watermelon Juice Without Appliances Went Viral
Grandma Making Watermelon Juice Without Appliances Went Viral | Image:Instagram: Grandma_CFC
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

A viral video is making the rounds on the internet in which an elderly woman is making watermelon juice without the use of any electrical appliances. And this unconventional method in modern times has become a topic of debate among internet users. People in the comment section start debating whether it's a nice idea or just a waste of time. 

The video starts with an elderly woman seated in a field with a big watermelon. At first, with the help of a knife, she slices one end of the fruit. Then she takes a whisk and starts smashing it on the fruit; soon the whisk finds a place, and then she starts mashing the fruit from its inside. Soon the mashed fruits reached a pulp-like consistency, and then she transferred them to an earthen pot. She also uses a spoon to take out all the remaining fruit and empty the whole shell in that pot.


After that, she attached a plastic tap to the empty fruit shell and tightened it with the help of a plastic nut from the inside. Later, she put a strainer on top of it and put the whole pulp through that strainer into the shell of the fruit, adding sugar and ice cubes and giving it a mix. 

Moreover, after this, instead of serving the juice in a glass or cup, she uses the piece of watermelon that she initially cut to mash the fruit. The whole process of making this juice was natural and offered a resourceful twist to the traditional method of making juice. 

The viral video has garnered over 2 crore views and has more than 6 lakh likes. And people in the comment section couldn’t hold themselves from expressing their feelings. 

One user said, “Genius Amma.” Another one said, “Grandma is living her life in her own style… awesome grandma.. I feel to experiment it.”

A third one wrote, “Waste of time. Cut it and eat it.”  Where a comment read, “Going to use this idea in every birthday party.”

Another user said, “why to add sugar to a natural fruit.”

 

Advertisement

Published April 9th, 2024 at 12:11 IST

Viral

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Easter food spending lifts UK retail sales by most since August

Easter boosts UK retail

5 minutes ago
supreme court

Karnataka Board Results

8 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

14 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma with Rahul Dravid and Ajit Agarkar

Fans want CSK star in WC

18 minutes ago
Bukayo Saka

Arsenal vs Bayern Munich

20 minutes ago
BCCI

Dinesh Karthik on Bowler

20 minutes ago
Ola Cabs

Ola

21 minutes ago
Samosas were served at Oscars after-party

Pune News

21 minutes ago
Airbus Aircraft

Airbus obsessives

23 minutes ago
Indian Men's Hockey Team

India vs Australia

32 minutes ago
Exam Results

MP Board Result Soon

32 minutes ago
Facial oil for glowing skin

Facial Oil For Good Skin

32 minutes ago
Fire Engulfs Delhi's Mundka Factory

Breaking

33 minutes ago
Winter workouts

Summer Workout Mistakes

33 minutes ago
Maqbool

Tabu On Maqbool

34 minutes ago
Ravindra Jadeja and Shreyas Iyer

Iyer agrees with Ravindra

35 minutes ago
office

India’s tech engine

36 minutes ago
J-Hope

J-Hope In Military Getup

39 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Nehru Allowed His Ideology to Cloud Diplomacy With China: S Jaishankar

    India News6 hours ago

  2. When Jaya Called Big B The 'Biggest Baby' In The Family

    Entertainment6 hours ago

  3. Jaishankar's Biggest Election Interview With Arnab

    Lok Sabha Elections6 hours ago

  4. Woman Leaves Work Early, Boss Spots Her on TV Watching IPL

    India News7 hours ago

  5. 'Rahul Should Contest From Rawalpindi': Acharya Slams Cong Manifesto

    Lok Sabha Elections7 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo