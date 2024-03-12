×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 15:20 IST

Viral Video: Groom's Hilarious Attempts To Annoy Future Wife Sets New Relationship Goals

Groom's salon antics with bride-to-be go viral, setting new relationship goals! The Internet stitches over adorable behind-the-scenes moments.

Reported by: Garvit Parashar
Groom's Hilarious Attempts To Annoy Future Wife Sets New Relationship Goals
Groom's Hilarious Attempts To Annoy Future Wife Sets New Relationship Goals | Image:Instagram: Diksha & Fenny
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

A viral video is making the rounds on social media and is setting new relationship goals for men. In this, a man is trying to annoy his wife when she was in the salon getting ready for her wedding. The funny part of this reel was that this man is the groom, and they are going to get married in a few hours. The whole conversation was wholesome, and the bride was doing everything to make the groom leave the makeup room. 

It was shared by the Instagram handle ‘Diksha & Fenny', and the caption was, “Cutest groom and bride BTS in the makeup room. Their cute conversation made us laugh like anything … groom definitely didn’t want to leave the room. He was enjoying watching his bride getting ready and entertaining her with his cute talk.” 
 

Watch the video:


Soon after being posted, the video went viral and left people laughing. Someone wrote in the comment, “POV: When two best friends get married.” 

The viral Instagram reel has gotten 60 lakh views and more than 2 lakh likes. People in the comments called this bond cute and said the groom was successful in making the bride annoyed. 

One user in the comments said, “PAPA KO PHONE LAGANA– was the best trick till date for every wife to win the discussion.” 

Another one said, “She gave him the look, and he said sorry.”

A third one wrote in the comments, “Hahahahahah! Yeh hai couple goals.”
 

Advertisement

Published March 12th, 2024 at 15:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

PM MODI IN SABARMATI, GUJARAT

Prime Minister Modi

15 minutes ago
PM's Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi

WATCH: PM Modi Offered

19 minutes ago
BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya

BJP’s Balmukund Acharya

an hour ago
Foreign Minister Bjarni Benediktsson

Iceland, India Exploring

an hour ago
Delhi Haj Committee Chairman

Delhi Haj Committee

an hour ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina At Airport

an hour ago
Disha Patani

Disha Dons Comfy Attire

2 hours ago
Sonu Nigam

Sonu's Comfy Aiport Look

5 hours ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Jets Off TO Delhi

5 hours ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

7 hours ago
The Debate

CAA becomes a reality

17 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput's Day Out

17 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena's New Loook

17 hours ago
Viswanathan Anand

Anand challenges R Ashwin

19 hours ago
Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul

Rahul meets Rishabh Pant

20 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan Goes Desi

20 hours ago
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Vidya In Bhool Bhulaiyaa

20 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana-Hande Ercel

Ayushmann-Hande's Banter

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bond yields steady ahead of inflation data

    Business News5 minutes ago

  2. Groom Asks Bride to Apply Sindoor Breaks Stereotypes, Wins Hearts Online

    India News5 minutes ago

  3. Apple plans to launch new iPad Pro and iPad Air

    Web Stories8 minutes ago

  4. Google ties up with ECI to prevent spread of false information

    Tech 8 minutes ago

  5. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurates The Re-Developed Kochrab Ashram

    Videos9 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo