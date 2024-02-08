English
Updated January 9th, 2024 at 16:49 IST

Viral Video: Gulmarg's snowless scenery amplifies climate change concerns

Gulmarg's snowless scenery in a viral video sparks climate concerns, highlighting the urgent need for sustainable practices and environmental awareness.

Garvit Parashar
Video shows no snow in Gulmarg, netizens concerns the climate change
Video shows no snow in Gulmarg, netizens concerns the climate change | Image:Instagram: kashmirexpress
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Global warming has become a siren which we need to look after and the latest scenarios are from the heaven of the earth, Kashmir.

In a recent video, the enchanting town of Gulmarg, renowned for its beautiful snowy landscapes, has surprisingly appeared devoid of its usual snowy charm, sparking concerns among environmentalists and netizens alike.

The video, captured on January 5 and shared by @kashmirexpress on Instagram, has ignited discussions regarding the potential impact of climate change on the delicate ecosystem of the region.

Gulmarg, located in the Himalayan region of Jammu and Kashmir, has been a popular destination for winter sports enthusiasts and nature lovers for a considerable time. The town's economy heavily relies on tourism, especially during the winter months when it typically transforms into a snowy haven, attracting visitors from around the world.

As concerns escalate, there is a growing call for sustainable practices and heightened environmental awareness in the region.

On social media, users are sharing their thoughts on the unfolding situation. Many are urging collective action to address climate change and preserve the unique ecosystems that make places like Gulmarg so extraordinary.

One user expressed, "Climate change hitting us big time." Another added, "For once someone has the courage to show the real truth. Everyone else is posting old reels over and over again to attract tourists."

A third commenter remarked, "The human race is a virus for Earth."

 

Published January 9th, 2024 at 16:49 IST

