Gurugram: A 28-year-old man was killed while his mother and brother were critically injured after being run over by their neighbour in the South City 2 area of Gurugram's Sector 49. The tragic incident took place on Sunday (May 12) night over a parking dispute when the family was run over by their neighbour with his Hyundai Creta car just outside their house. A case of murder has been registered in the Sector 50 police station.

The incident occurred late at night on where the deceased Rishabh Jasuja, an IT manager and Ranjak Jasuja, a PG owner lived with their families. On returning from work, Rishabh had parked his car outside the residence of the accused Manoj Bharadwaj. Meanwhile, a man who works in the PG arrived in a cab which the driver parked in front of the Bharadwaj's house. This reportedly irked Bharadwaj and resulted in an argument between him and the PG worker.

Upon hearing the commotion, Ranjak and Rishabh Jasuja along with their family members, came out of their residence and intervened to resolve the matter. However, the matter escalated further and Bharadwaj first beat up the PG operator and his brother with sticks and then ran his Creta car over both brothers, causing Rishabh Jasuja's death on the spot, while Ranjak Jasuja was admitted to a private hospital in critical condition.



A CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced online and shows the entire altercation between the two families and how Bharadwaj drove his car over the three people despite others trying to stop him.

Soon after the incident, Bharadwaj fled the scene while Gurugram police have taken custody of Rishabh Jasuja's body and initiated an investigation into the case.