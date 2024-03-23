×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 17:07 IST

Viral Video: Holi Entertainment Dance In Delhi Metro, Netizens Not Impressed | WATCH

Two women passengers are going viral for their Holi dance video inside Delhi metro train, watch more

Reported by: Rishi Shukla
Delhi Metro Viral Holi Dance
Delhi Metro Viral Holi Dance | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Viral News: Delhi metro never runs out of crazy and bizarre stories. This time two women passengers are going viral for their Holi dance inside Delhi metro train.

A viral video shared on social media platform X by @ShoneeKapoor comes with a caption, “Holi entertainment in #delhimetro Believe me, #delhimetro will never disappoint you. Nobody is paying attention to them.”

Advertisement

This post is taking a jibe at the stupid and weird dance acts which takes place inside Delhi metro every now then.

The viral Delhi metro video shows two women in white clothes, applying colour to each other. They are performing dance act on the floor of a Delhi metro train. And like the user said, no body is paying attention to them.

Advertisement

Watch Viral Video: 

The women can be seen hugging each other and garbing each other in their arms, which looks obscene to many.

The video is going viral like anything grabbing attention of netizens, the video which was shared a few hours ago has crossed over 44.4K Views, and flooded with funny comments below.

Advertisement

One viewer tags DMRC saying, “@OfficialDMRC is any action taken against these two indecent girls?”. Another user writes, “What is this nonsense”. One more user comments, “Look like the #delhimetro is the new stage for Bollywood/XXX movies auditions”.

screengrab of comment section

   

 

Advertisement

Published March 23rd, 2024 at 17:07 IST

Viral

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Holi 2024

Quick e-commerce

a minute ago
Apple Watch

Apple Layoffs

2 minutes ago
The Federal Reserve

Fed rate cut outlook

2 minutes ago
Brown Sugar Worth Rs 26 Lakh Seized From Two Women In Odisha, Arrested

Brown Sugar Seized

2 minutes ago
Holi 2024

Holi self-help groups

3 minutes ago
Whirlpool to sell 24% stake in India business to reduce debt

New Ac Launches

8 minutes ago
Former US President Donald Trump addresses a rally in Ohio

Trump Truth Social merger

10 minutes ago
AAP a Party of ‘Thugs’: Congress Divided as ED Arrests Arvind Kejriwal

Congress divided

12 minutes ago
ABB India share price surge

ABB India’s Peenya campus

13 minutes ago
Rishabh Pant and Shikhar Dhawan

IPL 2024, PBKS vs DC Live

15 minutes ago
Housefull 5

Housefull 5 Update

18 minutes ago
Jyothika and Suriya

Jyotika's Fun Banter

20 minutes ago
The Unprecedented Election Year For The World

Election Year

22 minutes ago
Delhi Metro Viral Holi Dance

Delhi Metro Viral Dance

24 minutes ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon On Crew

25 minutes ago
Death toll rises to 115 in Moscow Concert Hall attack

Moscow Live

27 minutes ago
Prabhas on his moniker

Spirit Shoot Update

28 minutes ago
Russian authorities scramble through the rubble

Russia Attack

29 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Welcome to Tihar Club': Conman Sukesh to Arrested Kejriwal

    India News7 hours ago

  2. Hyderabad Robbery Attempt Foiled by Mother, Daughter: Police Nab Robbers

    India News8 hours ago

  3. What Is ISIS-K And Why It Attacked Moscow | Explained

    World8 hours ago

  4. Bear Standing Up On Its Feet And Giving High Five To A Man Goes Viral

    World9 hours ago

  5. Moscow Concert Shooting: ISIS Claims Responsibility For Deadly Attack

    World10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo