Viral News: Delhi metro never runs out of crazy and bizarre stories. This time two women passengers are going viral for their Holi dance inside Delhi metro train.

A viral video shared on social media platform X by @ShoneeKapoor comes with a caption, “Holi entertainment in #delhimetro Believe me, #delhimetro will never disappoint you. Nobody is paying attention to them.”

This post is taking a jibe at the stupid and weird dance acts which takes place inside Delhi metro every now then.

The viral Delhi metro video shows two women in white clothes, applying colour to each other. They are performing dance act on the floor of a Delhi metro train. And like the user said, no body is paying attention to them.

Watch Viral Video:

The women can be seen hugging each other and garbing each other in their arms, which looks obscene to many.

The video is going viral like anything grabbing attention of netizens, the video which was shared a few hours ago has crossed over 44.4K Views, and flooded with funny comments below.

One viewer tags DMRC saying, “@OfficialDMRC is any action taken against these two indecent girls?”. Another user writes, “What is this nonsense”. One more user comments, “Look like the #delhimetro is the new stage for Bollywood/XXX movies auditions”.

screengrab of comment section