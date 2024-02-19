Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 15:31 IST

Viral Video: How A Desi Game Turns Instagram Into A Massive Pond? Something Seems 'FISHY'

Viral Video: Soon after the video went viral, an increasing number of online users joined in and shared reels that played similarly

Pritam Saha
Instagram Viral Game
Instagram Viral Game | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Viral: With users 'flooding' the social media site with 'Fishes', it appears like Instagram has suddenly taken on the characteristics of a massive pond. Puzzled? Alright, let us clarify. In case you missed it, there is a relatively entertaining game that is going viral on the internet. The title of the game bears a striking resemblance to the conventional kindergarten rhyme 'Ek Machli, paani me gayi, Chapaak'. Furthermore, it is heavily related to fish and water, as the name would imply. It also has a lot to do with fish and water, as the name would imply. But let's examine its potential origin first, before we let you in on this 'Fishy; trend.

Origin Of The Game

Some claim that the game was uploaded on an Instagram reel by user Maan Tomar, despite the fact that its exact origin is still mostly unknown. The man and his companions were clearly enjoying the time of their life as they played the game in the aforementioned video.

Not Complicated But Confusing 

The game isn't particularly complicated, but it's nevertheless confusing enough that this is the main reason it became popular as a 'game'. There are several players in this game, and the first person starts with the phrase "Ek machhali (One fish)". The third player then says "Chappak," which is essentially the sound that the aforementioned fish made as it dove, after the second player says "Pani Mein Gayi." Since there are now two fish, the fifth and sixth players will repeat "Paani mein gayi" twice after the fourth player says, "Do machhali (two fishes)." The game will then proceed until just one winner remains. The regulations are also pretty straightforward. Any participant who stutters or pronounces a sentence incorrectly will be eliminated. 

Soon after the video went viral, an increasing number of online users joined in and shared reels that played similarly. The majority called the game 'time killing', but one person wanted to know what the rules were. A few laughed it off and made jokes. When the video was posted some time ago, it received an incredible number of views and likes.

Published February 19th, 2024 at 15:31 IST

Viral
