English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 28th, 2024 at 11:46 IST

Viral Video: “Ice Cream Dabeli” Takes Internet By Storm, Foodies Said “Don’t Try Again”

The street food shop comes up with “ice cream dabeli” in Bhuj, Gujarat. Internet foodies reacted with anger in the comment section of the viral video.

Garvit Parashar
“Ice Cream Dabeli” Takes Internet By Storm
“Ice Cream Dabeli” Takes Internet By Storm | Image:Instagram: foodie_addicted
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Gujarat: Fusion food experiments are going viral these days. Sometimes these fusions end up being a flavourful dish, but sometimes these fusions come out as disasters. We have seen many viral fusions related to ice cream. From idli ice cream to paneer ice cream, our beloved ice cream has seen everything. But a new bizarre food combination has emerged from the streets of Bhuj, Gujarat. This new dish is called “ice cream dabeli.” And it is basically a dabeli filled with ice cream. 

In this viral Instagram reel, we see the person putting ice cream in a split pav and closing it. After this, the man put butter on the tava and transferred the pav to it. He then sprinkled some spice from the salt and pepper shaker. After cooking, he cuts the pav into two pieces and serves it on a plate. According to the caption of this video, you can get the dish at Kutchi Bites, Hospital Road, Bhuj. The caption of this video is, “Bhuj ki Famous Icecream Dabeli. A world-famous place for Dabeli called Kutch-Bhuj specially introduced Icecream Dabeli by @kutchi.bites for all Dabeli lovers.”

Advertisement

Watch the viral video:

The viral video has 4 lakh views and more than 3 thousand likes. Moreover, the comment section of the video was filled with humorous comments. One user wrote, “In the world of Fusion Food, only Fusion is left, we lost the Food!” Another user wrote, “Garud puran me is ke liye alagse saza hai. 

A third user commented, "God gifted talent (Give it back to God)."

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published February 28th, 2024 at 11:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

10 hours ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

10 hours ago
Sowmya Janu

Sowmya Manhandles Cop

10 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Khurrana On DLKH's 10 Yrs

11 hours ago
Anup Jalota at Pankaj Udhas Funeral

Celebs At Pankaj Funeral

11 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Laapataa Ladies Screening

11 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

Varun-Shraddha Step Out

11 hours ago
The Debate

CAA Is Right

13 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's recovery

14 hours ago
The Miz

Miz left stranded

17 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar visits Uri

18 hours ago
Prachi Desai

Manoj-Prachi Spotted

19 hours ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Final Respects To Pankaj

19 hours ago
Reva

Pankaj Udhas' Funeral

19 hours ago
Zakir Hussain

Pankaj Udhas Last Rites

19 hours ago
B Praak

B Praak In Jamnagar

19 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi In Jamnagar

19 hours ago
Shriya

Shriya's Style Moodboard

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sandeshkhali LIVE: BJP Stages Sit-In Dharna, Sheikh Still on The Run

    India News2 minutes ago

  2. Geely’s $7 bln Lotus deal breaks speed limit

    Business News4 minutes ago

  3. Himachal Govt Staffers Unfit for Pension if Service Less Than 10 Years

    India News5 minutes ago

  4. Change of Guard in Himachal? 6 contenders in The Race for CM

    Politics News5 minutes ago

  5. Video Shows A Classroom In Himachal Pradesh Turned Into A Dance Floor

    India News8 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo