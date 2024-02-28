Viral Video: “Ice Cream Dabeli” Takes Internet By Storm, Foodies Said “Don’t Try Again”

Advertisement

Gujarat: Fusion food experiments are going viral these days. Sometimes these fusions end up being a flavourful dish, but sometimes these fusions come out as disasters. We have seen many viral fusions related to ice cream. From idli ice cream to paneer ice cream, our beloved ice cream has seen everything. But a new bizarre food combination has emerged from the streets of Bhuj, Gujarat. This new dish is called “ice cream dabeli.” And it is basically a dabeli filled with ice cream.

In this viral Instagram reel, we see the person putting ice cream in a split pav and closing it. After this, the man put butter on the tava and transferred the pav to it. He then sprinkled some spice from the salt and pepper shaker. After cooking, he cuts the pav into two pieces and serves it on a plate. According to the caption of this video, you can get the dish at Kutchi Bites, Hospital Road, Bhuj. The caption of this video is, “Bhuj ki Famous Icecream Dabeli. A world-famous place for Dabeli called Kutch-Bhuj specially introduced Icecream Dabeli by @kutchi.bites for all Dabeli lovers.”

Watch the viral video:

The viral video has 4 lakh views and more than 3 thousand likes. Moreover, the comment section of the video was filled with humorous comments. One user wrote, “In the world of Fusion Food, only Fusion is left, we lost the Food!” Another user wrote, “Garud puran me is ke liye alagse saza hai.

A third user commented, "God gifted talent (Give it back to God)."

