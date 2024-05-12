Advertisement

In the realm of inventive solutions to everyday problems, the Indian knack for 'jugaad' continues to captivate the world. From makeshift repairs to ingenious DIY solutions, the spirit of jugaad never fails to impress. Recently, a viral video showcasing an innovative coffee-making technique has once again put this creativity in the spotlight.

Shared on Instagram by the user 'India Food Hustle' on April 22, the video features a vendor demonstrating a unique method for preparing coffee. What makes this method stand out? Well, it involves a humble pressure cooker.

Advertisement

In the video, the vendor is seen pouring milk, coffee, and sugar into a steel cup. But here comes the twist – he connects the pressure cooker to a contraption comprising a steel pipe and a valve near the cooker's whistle. This setup allows steam to be channeled directly into the coffee mixture.

The video has garnered attention for its ingenuity, with viewers amazed by the simplicity and effectiveness of the method. The caption accompanying the post reads, "Atrangi cooker wali coffee, branded coffee se bhi tagadee" (Strange Cooker Coffee, Stronger than Branded Coffee), highlighting the unique charm of this homemade brew.

Advertisement

Watch the viral video:

As steam enters the mug, the coffee concoction begins to bubble up, creating the desired rich and creamy texture. The result? A frothy cup of coffee that rivals those made with expensive espresso machines.

What sets this innovation apart is its accessibility. Unlike fancy coffee machines that come with a hefty price tag, all you need for this method is a basic pressure cooker and a few simple attachments. It's a testament to the resourcefulness and creativity ingrained in Indian culture.

Advertisement

People in the comment section shared their reactions, let’s check out the best one.

People’s reactions in the comment section:

One user said, “Starbucks who?”

Another one wrote, “India is not for beginners.”

Advertisement

“Kalyug peak pe hai.”

“This technology should not go out of India.”

Advertisement

A user humorously wrote, “Costa and Starbucks closed all their outlets after watching this video.”

“Bas yahi dekhna baki reh gaya tha cooker ki coffee, kulhad ne pizza, lal bal wala chai bech raha hai. Kalyug peek pr chal raha hai.”