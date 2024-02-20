English
Updated February 20th, 2024 at 17:52 IST

Viral Video: Indigo Pilot Made 'Special Announcement' For Union Minister Nitin Gadkari | WATCH More

Passengers and pilot of an IndiGo flight from Nagpur to Delhi came together to extend a warm welcome to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, video goes viral

Rishi Shukla
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Receives Warm Welcome on IndiGo Flight
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Receives Warm Welcome on IndiGo Flight | Image:X/@ManeeshLLB
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: In a heartwarming gesture, passengers and the pilot of an IndiGo flight from Nagpur to Delhi came together to extend a warm welcome to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. 

This special moment was captured and shared on social media, highlighting the appreciation for Gadkari's efforts in transforming the country's infrastructure.

In the video flight captain made an announcement acknowledging Nitin Gadkari's presence on the plane, expressing gratitude for his significant contribution to the nation's infrastructure development. 

The passengers on the flight join in the gesture of appreciation, showing their respect and gratitude towards Nitin Gadkari. This collective acknowledgment shows the widespread recognition of Gadkari's efforts and achievements in infrastructure development.

@ManeeshLLB shared the touching moment on social media, allowing a broader audience to witness the special interaction between the pilot, passengers, and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. 

The video has quickly gained attention, resonating with people across various social media platforms.

The video encapsulates more than just a simple onboard announcement, it symbolizes the admiration and support of the public towards leaders like Nitin Gadkari, whose relentless dedication has significantly contributed to the nation's progress. 

It reflects a sense of unity and appreciation for those driving positive change in society.

Published February 20th, 2024 at 17:19 IST

Viral
