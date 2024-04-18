Advertisement

In the world of social media influencers, one voice has recently surged to the forefront, sending shockwaves through the foodie community. Revant Himatsingka, better known as "Food Pharmer," has ignited a firestorm with his latest video exposé on the sodium content lurking in ready-to-eat airline meals, specifically those offered by IndiGo Airlines.

In his viral post, Revant dives into the deceptive facade of seemingly healthy options like "Upma," "Poha," and "Dal chawal," cautioning viewers with a stark reminder: "Just because they sound healthy, does not mean they are healthy. Always remember junk food pretending to be healthy is even more dangerous than junk food."

In a jaw-dropping revelation, Revant compares the sodium levels in IndiGo's offerings to the notorious instant noodle brand, Maggi. "Most of us consider Maggi to be unhealthy because of its high sodium content. But the shocking part is IndiGo's magic upma has 50% more sodium than Maggi," he declares, backed by precise figures gleaned from the food labels.

Shocking video about the food served at Indigo airlines!



Most of us already know that Maggi is a high sodium food! What most of don’t know is that Indigo’s Magic Upma has 50% more sodium than Maggi, Indigo’s Poha has ~83% more sodium than Maggi, and Daal Chawal has as much… pic.twitter.com/mUyH3VkXnw — Revant Himatsingka “Food Pharmer” (@foodpharmer2)

Further unpacking his findings, Revant reveals that IndiGo's poha boasts nearly double the sodium content of Maggi, while their dal chawal fares only marginally better, almost matching the sodium levels found in the popular noodles.

But why is this sodium overload cause for concern? Revant doesn't mince words: "We already eat too much sodium in India. Eating excess sodium increases blood pressure, which can result in heart and kidney issues." His message is crystal clear: the health risks associated with excessive sodium consumption are not to be underestimated.

In light of these revelations, Revant offers practical advice for travellers taking to the skies with IndiGo. "One should either bring food packed from home on flights or buy IndiGo's 'decent' nutcase/almond box," he advises, steering clear of the hidden dangers lurking within the airline's meal options.

As Revant's video continues to circulate across social media platforms, it serves as a sobering reminder to scrutinise the nutritional content of seemingly innocuous food choices, particularly in the realm of airline cuisine. With health at the forefront of public consciousness, the spotlight now shines brightly on the sodium trap hidden within those convenient, ready-to-eat meals soaring at 30,000 feet.

