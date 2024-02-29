Advertisement

Mumbai: Nowadays, online scams are increasing day by day, but a case of an offline scam has gained attention on social media. An Instagram influencer named Anisha Dixit has encountered a scam by an Ola driver. She posted a video in which she reveals her experience with the scam in Mumbai.

After the video was posted, many other influencers commented on the same thing that they faced.

The video starts with the driver being stressed and mentioning thoughts of giving up due to the personal challenges of life. She also said that she lives in Bandra and got a cab, finding that the driver was in tears. The Ola driver claims that his father passed away recently and that his wallet was stolen.

The influencer was not feeling well, as the driver was continuously checking her through the rearview mirror. Anisha suspects something fishy, and some unrevealed motives behind these actions. She decided to end the journey and informed her husband of the collective situation. The moment she was about to place the call, the driver ran off with the vehicle.

Soon after, she went online, posted the video, and asked whether it was genuine or a scam. She wrote in her caption, “I was not sure if I should post this online, but i thought this might be a NEW SCAM going around. It really made me feel uncomfortable and if this really is a SCAM to get a big amount of money out of Passengers then its Very Important that I share this and make people aware about this new scam. Please let me know if this has happened to anybody else.” The viral video has got 71 lakh views.

And she also mentioned the handle of Ola to look into this matter.

Many other influencers also face the same Ola driver scam. Radhika Bangia wrote, ““I gave 8k to this guy!!! 😢 I recognise his voice! He wasn’t loud or anything. He was very subtly crying to himself when I asked him if he’s okay..he told me his son has an operation the next day and he’s been driving for 2 days straight to collect the money! He’s a good actor! I got SCAMMED.. NOOOO.”

Another digital creator, Abhiandniyu, commented, “Scam. I found the same rickshaw guy twice telling the same story.”

One user wrote, “The same thing happened to me a few months back in Mumbai, thankfully zyada ni dediye! Similar voice same dialouges.” Anjali Sivaraman, another digital creator wrote, “OH MY GOD I WENT IN A CAB WITH THIS EXACT GUY.”