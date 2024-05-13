Advertisement

A shocking incident has been captured on video, showcasing a dangerous romantic stunt performed by a couple in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district. The footage, which has swiftly circulated across social media platforms, reveals the couple engaging in a risky maneuver while riding a KTM bike along a highway. The male rider, identified as Vinay, had his girlfriend seated on the petrol tank, facing him, in an attempt to impress her.

The Superintendent of Police (SP) of Jashpur, Shashi Mohan Singh, intervened promptly upon witnessing the hazardous act and issued a challan against the rider, Vinay.

Reports indicate that SP Shashi Mohan Singh was en route to Kunkuri on Saturday afternoon when he encountered the couple's reckless behavior. Observing them performing the stunt on National Highway (NH)-43, he promptly intervened and captured the incident on video.

Watch the viral video:

CG : प्रेमिका को बाइक की टंकी पर बिठाकर फिल्मी अंदाज में रोमांस और स्टंट कर रहा था युवक-युवती, एसपी जशपुर शशिमोहन सिंह ने पकड़ा !!

देखिए VIDEO



कटनी-गुमला नेशनल हाईवे पर एक प्रेमी जोड़े का बाइक पर स्टंट करते हुए वीडियो सामने आया है !!

इस वीडियो को कुनकुरी पुलिस ने पुलिस अधीक्षक… pic.twitter.com/nqzmPlzCHu — MANOJ SHARMA LUCKNOW UP🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@ManojSh28986262)

Expressing concern over such perilous acts, SP Shashi Mohan Singh urged individuals to refrain from engaging in stunts that endanger lives. He emphasized the importance of parental supervision and issued a stern warning that strict action would be taken against anyone found performing similar stunts.

Despite the couple's attempt to evade the authorities upon noticing the SP's car, he pursued them and documented the dangerous stunt on his mobile phone. The video has since gone viral, drawing significant attention on social media platforms.

Providing insight into the couple's motives, SP Shashi Mohan Singh disclosed, "We spotted the couple performing a dangerous stunt on our way from Kunkuri to Jashpur. We stopped them and interrogated them. They told us that they came to visit Mayali dam and were performing the stunt. We took action against them."