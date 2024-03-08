Advertisement

‘Johny Johny Yes Papa, Eating Sugar? No Papa.’

Do you remember the lyrics of this childhood nursery poem? Bet you did because of humming and singing it for a long time. But have you ever tried to sing this as Ghazal? A video has surfaced the internet in which some talented singer has turned this nursery rhyme in a ghazal with classical fusion. The ghazal version of Johny Johny Yes Papa has gone viral on the internet.

Advertisement

The viral video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a user @UshaNirmala and has got 1.7 lakh views and 1,000 likes. It was shared with a caption that reads, “Bet you have never imagined “Johnny Johnny, Yes Papa” sung like this. From WA.”

Watch the video here:

Bet you have never imagined “Johnny Johnny, Yes Papa” sung like this. From WA pic.twitter.com/Gk7WkBm2Dm — UN (@UshaNirmala) March 7, 2024

The people in the comment section also appreciated the fusion of classical music with the English lyrics of the poem.

Advertisement

One user wrote, “Forget the words, this guy sings beautifully and is very skilled indeed!”

Forget the words, this guy sings beautifully and is very skilled indeed! — Chalada (@chalada1921) March 7, 2024



Another X user said, “Instead of focusing on the song, I am only visualizing Pappu while hearing the song. Probably I only think of him with the Chota Bheem character still.

But this is Evil impact!”

Instead of focusing on the song, I am only visualizing Pappu while hearing the song. Probably I only think of him with the Chota Bheem character still.

But this is Evil impact! — Sid🇮🇳 (@SriR45) March 8, 2024

A third one humorously said, “and world is worried AI will take away human jobs… nonsense… As long AI can not do “Jonny Jonny” in Indian accent, I think we are safe…”

and world is worried AI will take away human jobs… nonsense… As long AI can not do “Jonny Jonny” in Indian accent, I think we are safe… — Vyasji (@nishantvyas) March 8, 2024

A fourth user wrote, “This sung to Raag Malkauns.”



This sung to Raag Malkauns — Ram 🎆🎇 (@trram) March 8, 2024