Updated March 8th, 2024 at 16:20 IST

Viral Video: ‘Kaju Katli Bhajiya’ Sparks Online Debate Between Internet Food Critics

Viral 'Kaju Katli Bhajiya' video divides opinions: Culinary creativity or culinary crime? Social media ablaze with reactions.

Reported by: Garvit Parashar
Controversial 'Kaju Katli Bhajiya' Video Sparks Online Debate
Controversial 'Kaju Katli Bhajiya' Video Sparks Online Debate | Image:X: @MFuturewala
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Chai Pakoda is a dish that every Indian loves, with its crispy texture and multiple flavours on the inside. Whether it's served during a rainy day or during breakfast, it is always welcomed. And the best thing about Pakodas is that they can put anything under it. Potatoes, onions, cauliflower, anything. But have you ever thought of putting Kaju Katli inside a pakoda? One person certainly did. 

A viral video is making the rounds on the internet in which a woman is making ‘kaKatli Bhajiya.’ The video was shared on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) by a user with the handle @MFuturewala. It starts with a woman dipping Kaju Katli in Besan paste and then putting this besan-covered Kaju Katli in boiling oil to fry it. The video was posted with a caption that reads, “Anyone for Kaju Katli Bhajiyas???” 


The video has gotten more than 1.4 lakh views and hundreds of replies.

People in the comment section didn’t seem to be happy with this new creation and replied with anger and sadness. 

One user said, “Kaju katli ka katal kar diya.”
According to a second user, this looked promising; he said, “I have a feeling this will actually be tasty for a change.”  

Another user said, “why. just why. leave the such stuff to French chefs. no... please... leave my lovely and beautiful and amazing kaju katli alone....” 
 

Published March 8th, 2024 at 16:20 IST

Whatsapp logo