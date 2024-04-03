×

Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 20:54 IST

Viral Video: ‘Kalesh’ Takes Place In Delhi Metro Between Elderly Man And Young Guy | WATCH

A fight in Delhi Metro happened when an elderly man engaged with a young man over the seat, video went viral on X.

Reported by: Garvit Parashar
‘Kalesh’ Takes Place In Delhi Metro Between Elderly Man And Young Guy
‘Kalesh’ Takes Place In Delhi Metro Between Elderly Man And Young Guy | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Delhi: Fights and Delhi Metro have become synonyms now, as we often see people fighting in these trains. And nowadays, these fights are called ‘Kalesh’ on social media. Recently, a new Kalesh was added to this list when an elderly man started fighting with a young guy. The video was shared by X (formerly Twitter) handle @gharkekalesh, who collects these kalesh from everywhere and posts them on social media. 

He posted the video with a caption that reads, “Kalesh b/w a Old uncle and a Guy inside Delhi metro probably over seat issues.”

The viral video got more than 3 lakh views and over 2500 likes. 

In this scene, an elderly man was seen sitting on the seat and starting to take on the man who crossed a line. The video opens with that elderly man scolding the young guy for crossing a line. They were both fighting verbally and not stopping at any cost. The elderly man even pointed towards his shoe, saying that he could go this way if the young guy didn’t stop now. Some people from behind were trying to stop, whereas others were advising the elderly man that his B.P. would shoot. 

At the end of the video, the man and the elderly man come face-to-face where the elder challenges him to make a move. This ‘Dilli Ka Kalesh’ went viral on social media and has sparked reactions from the social media users. 

One user said, “Mera Desh badal raha hai kalesh ho raha hai,” whereas another one said, “AVERAGE DAY IN DELHI METRO GUYS.”

A third user said, “What is this behaviour uncle ji thoda samajhdar bano umra ke sath.” The fourth user said, “Jb mai travel krta hu tb kuy nahi hota .. yeh sb.”

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 20:54 IST

Viral

