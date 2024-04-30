Kanpur Man Brings Divorced Daughter Home With 'Band Baja', Video Goes Viral

Advertisement

Kanpur Man Brings Divorced Daughter Home With 'Band Baja', Watch Video In a society where getting a divorce is still scorned by a large section, including family members, a man from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur has set a new example by welcoming his daughter back to her home. And that too not with an ordinary welcome -- but accompanied by music, drums and dance, just like a wedding procession. In the viral video that has gone viral on the social media, ANIL kumar the father and kusumlata the mother can be seen celebrating the homecoming of their daughter urvi. Anil's daughter Urvi, 36, an engineer at the Palam Airport in New Delhi, was married to a computer engineer in 2016. The couple lived in Delhi and had a daughter. Allegations are that Urvi's in-laws were harassing her for dowry after which she moved court for a divorce. The court granted the couple a divorce on February 28. "I tried hard to save the relationship after enduring eight years of torture, beatings, and taunts, but in the end, it broke down," Urvi said. "We brought her back just like we had sent her off after her wedding. We want her to begin afresh with her chin up," said her father Anil Kumar, who works for BSNL. "While bringing her back home, I made arrangements for 'band baaja' so that a positive message would be sent to the society and people would try and understand their daughters rather than ignore them after marriage," Anil Kumar said. Urvi's mother Kusumlata said, "I look forward to being with my daughter and granddaughter. And it is a great feeling." Urvi appreciated her parents' gesture and said that she would take a break before beginning afresh.

