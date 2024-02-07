Updated January 19th, 2024 at 18:26 IST
VIRAL VIDEO: Leopard Strays Into Room at Heritage Hotel in Jaipur; Here's What Happened Next
A leopard strayed into the staff room of a heritage hotel in Jaipur.
New Delhi: The menace of leopards encroaching into human spaces continues to persist. In a fresh incident, a leopard strayed into the staff room of a heritage hotel in Jaipur. Fortunately, no one was present in the room when the leopard entered it. A spokesperson of the hotel said the wild animal entered the staff room in the morning.
Prithviraj Meena, Bassi area Ranger of the Forest Department, said the adult male leopard slipped through the forest in the morning and entered the hotel staff room.
On being informed by the hotel administration, a team from the forest department and Jaipur Zoo reached the spot and captured it after tranquilisation, Meena said. The leopard will be released back into the forest after first aid.
The incident comes days after a leopard was spotted near the campuses of TCS and Infosys in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. Employees of the two IT companies were cautioned against venturing out of their offices until the rescue operation was over. TCS and Infosys run special economic zones (SEZs) in the Super Corridor area of the city, and their campuses are next to each other.
