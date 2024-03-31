Advertisement

Varanasi: Coffee is one of the most preferred beverages in the world, and whenever we talk about coffee, one name that comes with it is Starbucks. The brand is known for its variety of coffees, and with that, it also has a number of food options. Starbucks is an international brand, and while providing a good coffee experience, the prices of these items are on the higher side. Recently, a new Starbucks outlet was opened in the amazing city of Varanasi. Although Varanasi is not a small city, a viral post on X adds to this.

The post features a video that shows the newly opened Starbucks outlet in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. Moreover, it shows a huge crowd in front of the shop. The video was posted with a caption that says, “People earlier : Starbucks wouldn't succeed in small towns because nobody would buy a ₹300 coffee.

Meanwhile Varanasi :”

Watch the Video:

The video shows a long line of customers not only inside in front of Starbucks but extended to length outside, waiting to go in. Later, the camera shows the inside of the cafe, where all the tables were filled with customers, and customers were standing in the place as well. The video has text on it that says, “Starbucks ka moye moye kar diya Banaras walon ne.”

People in the comments section were amazed with the crowd. One user said, “In initial days you will find same queue , just to get clicked with Starbucks cup and to post it on insta , after few days only real coffee lovers will come When it was started in Indore , there were queue for 2-3 hrs to get in to the cafe.”

Another one said, “I didn’t see this coming in a million years! Rameshwaram cafe feels.”

A third one said. “Instagram reels ka chakkar babu bhayya

Everyone want this starbucks to be part of their vanarasi vlog.”

