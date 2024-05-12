Advertisement

Viral News: A video has surfaced on social media showcases a girl in orange ‘salwar kurta’ dancing on the streets of Lucknow with a gun in hand.

The viral video Lucknow girl is shared by @DeewaneHindust1 on social media X. The viral video post comes with an interesting caption that says, ‘Instagram star Simran Yadav Lucknow is openly flouting the law and code of conduct by waving a pistol on the highway and making a video viral to show off her community's power in the society, but the officials are maintaining silence.’

According to the viral social media post the girl dancing on the streets of Lucknow with gun in hand is Simran Yadav, a popular social media influencer.

In his viral video post Advocate kalyanji Chaudhary tags up police and other concerning authorities.

Watch Viral Lucknow Girl With Gun Video Here:

instagram star सिमरन यादव लखनऊ सरेआम नियम कानून व आचार संहिता की धज्जियाँ उड़ाते हुए highway पर पिस्टल को लहराकर video वायरल करके समाज में अपनी बिरादरी का रौब जमा रहीं हैं परंतु अधिकारी चुप्पी साधे हुए है l @dgpup @ECISVEEP @Splucknow_rural @Igrangelucknow @adgzonelucknow @myogi pic.twitter.com/GN4zWsc1P9 — Advocate kalyanji Chaudhary (@DeewaneHindust1)

The viral video was shared on social media X on May 9, 2024 at 3:09 PM and has gone viral on social media since then.

Netizens on the other hand are expressing their views and thoughts in the comment section.

One user wrote, ‘People for get the limits of cultural and ethical values N try to gain popularity by any means. Law must take it's course.’

Another user wrote, ‘Editing ki gai h is reel me pistal.’, One more viewer says, ‘Start putting a hefty fine on these jokers. Money can be used to feed poor people.’

Uttar Pradesh police however has took notice of this viral video post and has ordered action against the culprits.

screengrab of comment section





