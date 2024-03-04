Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 4th, 2024 at 11:11 IST

Viral Video: Maharashtra Leopard Gets Head Stuck, Rescued After Hours By Forest Department

Maharashtra leopard gets its head stuck in a pot for 5 hours, rescued by the Forest Department. Leopard population in the state has risen significantly.

Reported by: Garvit Parashar
Edited by: Garvit Parashar
Leopard Gets Its Head Stuck In A Metal Pot For 5 Hours
Leopard Gets Its Head Stuck In A Metal Pot For 5 Hours | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Maharashtra: A video of a male leopard getting its head stuck in a metal pot for 5 long hours has taken the internet by storm. The incident is reported from the Dhule district of Maharashtra. In recent times, the number of encounters with animals in human areas has increased every day. 

After 5 hours, the forest department reached the spot and helped the animal get its head out of the pot. The official of the Forest Department said, "A male leopard spent five hours with its head stuck in a metal vessel in a village in Dhule district. It was later rescued by the Forest Department." 

The number of leopards in Maharashtra has increased a lot, according to the last count. In 2018, it was reported that 1,690 are in Maharashtra, which will increase by 2022 to 1985. 

The video was shared by ANI on X (formerly Twitter) and has gotten more than 50,000 views.

Watch the video here: 

Published March 4th, 2024 at 11:11 IST

