Advertisement

Maharashtra: A video of a male leopard getting its head stuck in a metal pot for 5 long hours has taken the internet by storm. The incident is reported from the Dhule district of Maharashtra. In recent times, the number of encounters with animals in human areas has increased every day.

After 5 hours, the forest department reached the spot and helped the animal get its head out of the pot. The official of the Forest Department said, "A male leopard spent five hours with its head stuck in a metal vessel in a village in Dhule district. It was later rescued by the Forest Department."

Advertisement

The number of leopards in Maharashtra has increased a lot, according to the last count. In 2018, it was reported that 1,690 are in Maharashtra, which will increase by 2022 to 1985.

The video was shared by ANI on X (formerly Twitter) and has gotten more than 50,000 views.

Advertisement

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A male leopard spent five hours with its head stuck in a metal vessel in a village in Dhule district was later rescued by the Forest Department: RFO Savita Sonawane



(Video Source: Forest Department) pic.twitter.com/PojOWOCoRd — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2024