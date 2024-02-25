Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 25th, 2024 at 19:01 IST

Viral Video: Man Boiled Tea With Clay Diyas Sparks Hilarious Reactions Online

A viral video in India shows making "earthy" chai by boiling tea with clay diyas, sparking sarcastic comments online.

Garvit Parashar
Man Boiled Tea With Clay Diyas
Man Boiled Tea With Clay Diyas Sparks Hilarious Reactions Online | Image:X: taste.thee.best
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Tea in India is much more than just a hot beverage; it is used in many ways, sometimes to remove laziness, to keep awake, and sometimes even to cure a sore throat. The love India shares with Chai is unparalleled, but still, some people do various experiments with it. And some of these experiments are often judged by people on social media. Now a viral video of an "earthy" flavour” is circulating everywhere. In this clip, a man puts 5 clay diyas in a pot full of boiling water. When the diyas are soaked in the water, he adds fennel seeds, sugar, and crushed jaggery and lets it boil. 

Then, he proceeds to add spices such as cardamom, cloves, and a spoonful of tea leaves to the boiling water. After boiling, he pours a glass full of milk into the vessel. Subsequently, he removes the diyas and strains the tea into a cup. Throughout the video, the man elaborates that this recipe infuses the tea with a beloved tandoori, earthy flavour. 

Watch the video of Diya Chai:

The video has garnered 33 million views to date.

The comments on this video were flooded with sarcastic and humorous replies. One user said, “thoda sa sand bhi dal dete beach eali feeling bhi aajati (By adding a little sand, you get a beach feeling too.).”

Another user said, "This is unique recipe, please delete it and let it remain unique."

One user sarcastically commented, Another comment read, "Kulhad wali chai ka matlab ye ni to kulhad pees k hi dal do. (Kulhad tea doesn't mean that you crush the earthenware and add it directly to the tea.)"
 

Advertisement

Published February 25th, 2024 at 19:01 IST

Viral

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

3 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

3 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

3 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

21 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

21 hours ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

21 hours ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

21 hours ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

21 hours ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

21 hours ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

21 hours ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

a day ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Poverty in India in low single digit, close to or below 5%: NITI Aayog

    Economy News13 minutes ago

  2. Most UCL goals under Ancelotti at Real Madrid

    Web Stories20 minutes ago

  3. Sunil Gavaskar advocates for R Ashwin to lead India in Dharamshala

    Sports 27 minutes ago

  4. NCB Joins Delhi Police to Bust Multinational Drug Cartel

    India News35 minutes ago

  5. INLD Haryana Chief Nafe Singh Rathee Shot Dead, Several Injured

    Politics News39 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo