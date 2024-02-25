Advertisement

Tea in India is much more than just a hot beverage; it is used in many ways, sometimes to remove laziness, to keep awake, and sometimes even to cure a sore throat. The love India shares with Chai is unparalleled, but still, some people do various experiments with it. And some of these experiments are often judged by people on social media. Now a viral video of an "earthy" flavour” is circulating everywhere. In this clip, a man puts 5 clay diyas in a pot full of boiling water. When the diyas are soaked in the water, he adds fennel seeds, sugar, and crushed jaggery and lets it boil.



Then, he proceeds to add spices such as cardamom, cloves, and a spoonful of tea leaves to the boiling water. After boiling, he pours a glass full of milk into the vessel. Subsequently, he removes the diyas and strains the tea into a cup. Throughout the video, the man elaborates that this recipe infuses the tea with a beloved tandoori, earthy flavour.



Watch the video of Diya Chai:

The video has garnered 33 million views to date.



The comments on this video were flooded with sarcastic and humorous replies. One user said, “thoda sa sand bhi dal dete beach eali feeling bhi aajati (By adding a little sand, you get a beach feeling too.).”



Another user said, "This is unique recipe, please delete it and let it remain unique."



One user sarcastically commented, Another comment read, "Kulhad wali chai ka matlab ye ni to kulhad pees k hi dal do. (Kulhad tea doesn't mean that you crush the earthenware and add it directly to the tea.)"

