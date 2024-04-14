Advertisement

Unhygienic food and insects in the food are becoming a big headache for the customers but as well as the shop owners also. And a new video has emerged in this series when a dead ants were found inside a samosa from the canteen of Dyal Singh College’s campus under the Delhi University. And as always people in the comment shared their humorous reactions.

A page on Instagram which is dedicated to the students of Delhi University named “du__india”, shared the post. There was a text on the video that says, “Ants are being found in the mines of Dyal Singh College. Delhi University Canteen.”

The caption of the video says, “Ants are being found in the mines of Dyal Singh College. Me and my friend bought these from canteen in Dyal Singh College and found ants in the food. Post this so everyone should know this and does not buy food items from the canteen.”

The man who made the video opened the samosa and showed the dead ants stuck to the inside filling of a samosa. He also showed the plate of another person sitting beside and its the same scene.

Since it was posted, the viral video has got more than 24 lakh views. And it has been shared 28,000 times.

People Reaction in the comments section:

“Stop giving excuses, just eat it (extra protein).”

“I see no problem, only extra protein.”

“Not Cheat Meal but Chiti Meal,” said another user.

