×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 13th, 2024 at 14:36 IST

Viral Video: Man Found Dead Ants In Samosas Bought From DU Canteen, Internet Calls “Chinti Meal”

Dyal Singh College canteen faces uproar as video reveals dead ants in samosas; online reactions mix humor with concern.

Reported by: Garvit Parashar
Man Found Dead Ants In Samosas Bought From DU Canteen
Man Found Dead Ants In Samosas Bought From DU Canteen | Image:Instagram: du_India
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Unhygienic food and insects in the food are becoming a big headache for the customers but as well as the shop owners also. And a new video has emerged in this series when a dead ants were found inside a samosa from the canteen of Dyal Singh College’s campus under the Delhi University. And as always people in the comment shared their humorous reactions.

A page on Instagram which is dedicated to the students of Delhi University named “du__india”, shared the post. There was a text on the video that says, “Ants are being found in the mines of Dyal Singh College. Delhi University Canteen.”

Advertisement

The caption of the video says, “Ants are being found in the mines of Dyal Singh College. Me and my friend bought these from canteen in Dyal Singh College and found ants in the food. Post this so everyone should know this and does not buy food items from the canteen.”

The man who made the video opened the samosa and showed the dead ants stuck to the inside filling of a samosa. He also showed the plate of another person sitting beside and its the same scene.

Since it was posted, the viral video has got more than 24 lakh views. And it has been shared 28,000 times.

Advertisement

People Reaction in the comments section:

“Stop giving excuses, just eat it (extra protein).”

Advertisement

“I see no problem, only extra protein.”

“Not Cheat Meal but Chiti Meal,” said another user.

Advertisement

A fourth user said, “Not Cheat Meal but Chiti Meal.”     
 

Advertisement

Published April 13th, 2024 at 14:36 IST

Viral

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

UFC stunned by Max Holloway insane KO

UFC 300 Results

5 minutes ago
Students

More focus on quality edu

9 minutes ago
Israel's ambassador to India Naor Gilon

Naor Gilon Slams Iran

10 minutes ago
PM Modi hands over first copy of manifesto to beneficiaries

National Digital Varsity

10 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi

BJP Manifesto on jobs

11 minutes ago
Indian Embassy Issue Fresh Advisory, Helpline Numbers as Iran-Israel Tensions Escalates

Indian Nationals Advisory

12 minutes ago
Housing

Affordable homes

13 minutes ago
Real estate

Realty skills imperative

13 minutes ago
Iran Israel War

Israel Closes Schools

13 minutes ago
IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live Score & Updates

IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live

14 minutes ago
PM Modi with Union Minister Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda

More IITs, IIMs, AIIMS

14 minutes ago
Akshay Bhatia

Akshay slips at end of R3

21 minutes ago
Shikhar Dhawan

Bangar on Dhawan's injury

23 minutes ago
D Gukesh

Gukesh beats Gujrathi

25 minutes ago
PM Modi in Hoshangabad

LS Election 2024 LIVE

26 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

RCB vs SRH: IPL 2024

29 minutes ago
Conor McGregor

MCGREGOR RETURN IS SET!

29 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

29 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Stoned To Death After Sending Inappropriate Photos to Woman

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Israel Finds Body of Teen Whose Disappearance Led to Settler Violence

    World14 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Search on for Gunmen who Abducted Bus Passengers, Killed 11

    World16 hours ago

  4. How This Indian-Origin Couple Survived the Sydney Mall Attack

    World17 hours ago

  5. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo