Updated February 14th, 2024 at 11:17 IST

Viral Video: Man Grows Potato and Tomato Together With Unique Grafting Method

Viral video showcases innovative grafting methods enabling simultaneous growth of potatoes and tomatoes, sparking mixed reactions and curiosity.

Garvit Parashar
Man Grows Potato and Tomato Together With Unique Grafting Method
Man Grows Potato and Tomato Together With Unique Grafting Method | Image:Instagram: agrotill
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Nowadays, people are more inclined to do something creative than normal. And with this, a new video has been trending on Instagram. This viral video showcases a unique grafting method that allows him to plant potatoes and tomatoes together. Although both of these plants need a different atmosphere to grow, there is an Instagram user named Alen Joseph. He has showcased how one can grow both things at once. 

In this clip, Alen shows the method and also says, “The grafting is done with the two plants, like tomato and potato. The farmers can get double income from one plant. You can get about 1.5 kg of potatoes and two kg of tomatoes.” 

Watch The Video:

It was shared a few days ago and has gotten more than 80 lakh views and 3 lakh likes. The comment section showed a mixed reaction.

One user commented, “I know stuff like this, but once you get the potatoes doesn't the plant just die? Do you wait until the tomato season is over and then you harvest the potato part?”

A second one wrote, “What about nutrition.”

A third added, "This is awesome. Pure science and not related to any chemicals. I love this."

Published February 14th, 2024 at 11:17 IST

