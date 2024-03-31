Advertisement

Haryana: Every other day, the internet experiences a viral video, and one more video has been added to this series, when a guy is seen riding a bull on the streets. This video has covered the internet and garnered more than 4 crore views on Instagram.

It is going viral because of the uniqueness of the video; we have seen bulls in the field or wandering on the roads. But it’s not something very usual when you go out and see a guy riding a bull in the city traffic.

This whole scene attracted everyone around it, as people can be seen recording the duo on their phone cameras. The reel was shared by the man himself, who was seen riding the bull; the name of his Instagram handle is bull_rider_077.

The reel starts with “Bull Rider” standing close to the bull; he puts on his glasses and gets on the bull with a single jump. And before you know it, the man starts riding the bull at speed. This internet thing made people pull out their phones and start recording it. Since posting, the reel has been watched 41 million times. After watching this interesting yet unusual clip, people couldn’t stop commenting on it.

One of the comments on the reel reads, “Actually he should be the brand ambassador of the Red Bull.”

Another user on the post compared it to a bike and said, “2000cc Ninza.”

One of the users disagreed with and called it animal abuse, he wrote, “Different ways of promoting animal cruelty.” Where a fourth user said, “He’s riding a ‘desi Lamborghini’ !”