Updated April 1st, 2024 at 11:18 IST

Viral Video: Man’s Mathematical Way Of Comparing Food Prices Left People Laughing, Swiggy Replied

A viral video features a man humorously comparing food prices using math. Swiggy responds, sparking mixed reactions and debate.

Reported by: Garvit Parashar
Man's Mathematical Way Of Comparing Food Prices Left People Laughing
Man’s Mathematical Way Of Comparing Food Prices Left People Laughing | Image:Instagram: thetrickysingh
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Mathematics is one of these subjects with mixed relationships. Some enjoy solving tough problems, whereas for some people, this is just an avoidable thing. In a viral video, we witnessed a “Master of Mathematics” where a man flexes his mathematical calculations for the food menu. In this video, a man displays the food menu of a restaurant and compares and questions the rate of two dishes. He compared the rates of pav bhaji and puri bhaji. This mathematical analysis left people laughing, whereas some people couldn’t understand the joke in that. 

This viral Instagram reel was shared by a handle named @thetrickysingh. The video shows a man holding the menu of a restaurant, on which many food items are listed. In the background, he was heard saying, “Yaar is restaurant mein main aaya Kitni galat baat hai dekho Pav bhaji likha hai inhone..90 Rupees Puri Bhaji Likha hai.. 100 Rupees. Ab Puri Bhaji ko 4 se divide karenge to Pav Bhaji hoti hai.. Toh us hisaab se Pav Bhaji 25 ki honi chahiye na Bohot overcharge kar rahein hai ye log! (It's so wrong what they're doing in this restaurant. They've listed pav bhaji for ₹ 90 and puri bhaji for ₹ 100. Now, if we divide puri bhaji by 4, it becomes pav bhaji, so according to that calculation, pav bhaji should be 25 rupees. They're overcharging way too much.).” 

Watch The Video Here:

The video has been seen 11 lakh times since it was posted, with 21.6k likes on it. People in the comments showed mixed reactions; some easily understood the joke, whereas others found it difficult. One user made it easy for everyone and wrote, “For those who didn't get it: Puri: Full, Pav: 1/4.” Another one said, “Bhai ji baat to poori sahi hai aapki. Paav kaha hai aapke?” 

Food delivery application Swiggy replied to the viral video and wrote, “the match is not mathing.” 

A third user wrote, “The world isnt ready yet for your humour king.” Another one replied, “I bet Gen Z would not understand this joke.” 

Published April 1st, 2024 at 11:18 IST

