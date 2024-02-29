Updated February 29th, 2024 at 08:50 IST
Viral Video: Mascot Dressed As Elephant Dances on Rajinikanth’s ‘Kaavaalaa’ | WATCH
Viral video shows a mascot dressed as an elephant performing a dance to Rajinikanth’s hit song ‘Kaavaalaa’ on the streets of Kerala.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Kerala: A viral video of a dancing elephant from Kerala has taken social media by storm. Many people were amazed and failed to understand that it was not a real elephant but a man dressed in an elephant costume. The mascot was matching his feet with the popular Rajinikanth song, ‘Kaavaalaa’.
In this video, the mascot was doing a dance based on perfect choreography and dancing to the tunes of ‘Kaavaalaa’ on the roads of Kerala. And this elephant was surrounded by a large crowd. The song was from the hit Rajinikanth movie ‘Jailer,’ featuring Tamannaah Bhatia.
Advertisement
The video was shared on multiple social media platforms, including Reddit and Instagram.
Watch the viral video here:
The video has garnered millions of views, and the people in the comments also failed to understand that this is not a real animal but instead a man wearing an elephant.
Advertisement
One user wrote, “Animal abuse.” Another user wrote, “I thought it was real.” A third user shared, “As per the series, there are more than 2300 captive elephants in India. I hope someday all of them will return to their natural habitat and have a peaceful life as others.”
Advertisement
Published February 29th, 2024 at 08:50 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Kerala University declares second semester resultsEducation18 minutes ago
Nifty, Sensex open lower, trade flatBusiness News24 minutes ago
Man United, Liverpool meet in FA Cup quartersSports 24 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.