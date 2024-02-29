Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 08:50 IST

Viral Video: Mascot Dressed As Elephant Dances on Rajinikanth’s ‘Kaavaalaa’ | WATCH

Viral video shows a mascot dressed as an elephant performing a dance to Rajinikanth’s hit song ‘Kaavaalaa’ on the streets of Kerala.

Garvit Parashar
Viral Video Of Elephant Dancing On Rajinikanth’s ‘Kaavaalaa’
Viral Video Of Elephant Dancing On Rajinikanth’s ‘Kaavaalaa’ | Image:Instagram: _anil.arts_
  • 1 min read
Kerala: A viral video of a dancing elephant from Kerala has taken social media by storm. Many people were amazed and failed to understand that it was not a real elephant but a man dressed in an elephant costume. The mascot was matching his feet with the popular Rajinikanth song, ‘Kaavaalaa’.

In this video, the mascot was doing a dance based on perfect choreography and dancing to the tunes of  ‘Kaavaalaa’ on the roads of Kerala. And this elephant was surrounded by a large crowd. The song was from the hit Rajinikanth movie ‘Jailer,’ featuring Tamannaah Bhatia. 

The video was shared on multiple social media platforms, including Reddit and Instagram.

Watch the viral video here:

The video has garnered millions of views, and the people in the comments also failed to understand that this is not a real animal but instead a man wearing an elephant. 

One user wrote, “Animal abuse.” Another user wrote, “I thought it was real.” A third user shared, “As per the series, there are more than 2300 captive elephants in India. I hope someday all of them will return to their natural habitat and have a peaceful life as others.”

Published February 29th, 2024 at 08:50 IST

