Viral Video: MasterChef Finalist Savors "Hygienic" Kashmiri Street Food on Dal Lake Shikara

Indians and their snacks eating habits from the roadside shops is a never ending love story. And a recent viral video proves that we love eating things from the side of where we travel whether it's a road or you are sitting in shikara enjoying the view and another shikara comes stacked with snacks. Kanak Khathuria, renowned as a finalist in Season 1 of MasterChef India, recently embarked on an enchanting vacation in Srinagar, the heart of the Kashmir Valley. While there, she delved into the local street food scene, capturing hearts and taste buds alike with her culinary escapades. In a viral Instagram video, Kanak is seen savoring the delectable mushroom tikka against the breathtaking backdrop of Dal Lake, a scene straight out of a postcard.

Seated gracefully on a shikara, Kanak gestures to a vendor on another boat, her curiosity piqued by the offerings. "Bhaiya, kya kya hai?" she inquires, prompting the vendor to reel off options ranging from paneer and mushrooms for vegetarians to fish for non-vegetarians.

The viral video unfolds to reveal the vendor expertly preparing two skewers of pre-marinated mushroom tikka on a miniature tandoor perched on his boat. As the tantalizing aroma wafts through the air, other vendors peddle Kashmir's famed beverage, kahwa, adding to the sensory feast.

Within minutes, the piping hot tikkas are ready, served on disposable plates accompanied by toothpicks for convenient indulgence. But the culinary journey doesn't end there. A separate plate reveals two distinct chutneys, enhancing the flavor profile of the dish. Kanak's expression post-bite speaks volumes, affirming her love for the delectable creation. The text on the video reads, “Garma garam mushroom tikka at Dal Lake.”

Accompanying the video, Kanak's caption reads, "Enjoying the street food of Kashmir," sparking a flurry of reactions in the comments section. Users laud the hygiene standards maintained by the vendor on the boat, with one remarking, "Kashmiri street food is much more hygienic than in other states of India."

Another commenter highlights the intrinsic connection between gastronomic delights and scenic vistas, stating, "When you have such a sight, your belly feels full, to be honest. I've never felt hungry in a shikara, but I always buy to support them financially a little bit."

Amidst the praise and admiration, curiosity emerges regarding the cost of this culinary delight. "I'm curious about the price, how much did it cost?" queries one user, echoing the sentiment of many intrigued food enthusiasts.

